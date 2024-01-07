The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and every game on the Week 18 NFL schedule is a divisional matchup. There are 11 teams vying for five remaining playoff spots this weekend, six of those teams in a position to control their own destiny. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a three-way tie with the Colts and Texans at 9-7 in the AFC South, but only need a win to clinch the division thanks to the NFL's tiebreaker rules.

The Jaguars will visit the Titans for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday and are favored by four in the latest Week 18 NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus. Which side should you back in that contest and which Week 18 NFL spreads should you jump on as you put together your Week 18 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 18. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 18 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New Orleans Saints (-3) to cover at home against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints improved to 8-8 with a win in Tampa Bay last week while the Falcons dropped to 7-9 with a loss in Chicago. However, both teams could still get into the 2024 NFL Playoffs with a win and some help, particularly from the Panthers against the Buccaneers.

Atlanta won the first matchup 24-15 back in Week 12 but has now lost three of four games while New Orleans has one three of four. Derek Carr is playing his best football of the season, throwing for 734 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception in his last three games and he's thrown for multiple touchdowns in four straight. The model predicts that he extends that streak to five on Sunday and that New Orleans covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 18 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 18 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 18 NFL best bets from a model on a 178-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.