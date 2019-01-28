When is the 2019 Super Bowl: Streaming, TV channel, date, everything to know about Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl LIII is just six days away, and there are only two teams still standing who have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. With the big game set for Atlanta, we now know who those two participants will be.

In the NFC title game, the Rams took advantage of a questionable non-call by the referees late in the game to come back and beat the Saints in overtime. Even after getting the break, they still needed to engineer a game-tying field goal drive with less than two minutes left then get a turnover in overtime before nailing a long-distance field goal, so credit to them for taking care of business.

In the AFC, the Patriots shot out to an early lead over the Chiefs but needed a late rally with less than two minutes left and a touchdown drive in overtime to punch their third-straight ticket to the Super Bowl. If they prevail, it will be the sixth Super Bowl title for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Get ready for Super Bowl LIII in 2019; here's what you need to know.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed here and also on the CBS Sports App here. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

How do I get CBS All Access?

You can also stream the game on CBS All Access. Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

The Patriots and Rams will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, which kicked off New England's unbelievable run with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady 17 years ago. It'll be the Patriots' ninth trip to the Super Bowl during that timeframe, and they'll be looking for their sixth win. The Rams are making the first trip back to the Super Bowl since that showdown with the Patriots and will be looking for their first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season.

Where will it be played?

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?

