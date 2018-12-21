Where will Nick Foles play in 2019? Ranking the Eagles QB's most likely landing spots

Nick Foles will start for Carson Wentz again on Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Houston Texans in yet another matchup crucial to their tightrope playoff run.

Depending on how the season plays out, he just might be starting for someone else in 2019.

Before this season, Foles and the Eagles agreed on a revised contract that includes a mutual option for 2019. The team can use it to keep him under contract at $20 million, whereas Foles can opt out of it by refunding a previous $2 million bonus if he wishes to hit free agency. In other words, barring another miraculous title run out of the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Foles isn't likely to be back, at least at his projected salary -- and especially with Wentz due for an extension in the next two years.

Bovada, in fact, already has prop bets on whether Foles will be starting for a team in Week 1 of 2019. (Odds are, per Bovada, that he will.) Here's which teams they say are favored to land the veteran:

New York Giants: 11/5

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4/1

Washington Redskins: 4/1

Miami Dolphins: 5/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7/1

Oakland Raiders: 19/2

Cincinnati Bengals: 19/2

Denver Broncos: 19/2

You'll notice the Eagles aren't even on the list. But that's the not the case here, where we've ranked the top nine most likely 2019 landing spots for Foles:

9. New York Giants

If the Giants hadn't already convinced themselves a 37-year-old Eli Manning still has gas left in the tank, this would make a lot of sense. Foles isn't far from New Jersey as it is, he's familiar with the NFC East and Pat Shurmur was his offensive coordinator during his lone Pro Bowl season. But somehow Manning still seems to be the apple of this team's eye, and even if Dave Gettleman opts for a successor, he might just turn to the draft.

8. Washington Redskins

They've been all about the retread QB over the years, acquiring two former Andy Reid veterans (Donovan McNabb, Alex Smith) since 2010. Foles would represent a third, and with Smith's future murky after surgery, Washington looks like a place that could have a starting job open. We're just not sold Foles would be jumping up and down to join this organization unless the team goes after him with a full head of steam.

7. Denver Broncos

The Broncos gave Case Keenum, Foles' former teammate, $36 million a year ago. But it's fair to wonder if John Elway won't make sweeping changes (again), especially since Denver can get out of Keenum's deal in 2019. Foles has his career similarities to Keenum, another guy who's flashed in small sample sizes, but Foles also won a Super Bowl, and there are few executives who love title-winning veteran QBs like Elway.

Crazy? Hear us out. This has nothing to do with Kirk Cousins. The Vikings do not have a proven backup under contract for 2019, with Trevor Siemian set to hit free agency. They have an affinity for ex-Eagles QBs (see: Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Sam Bradford). And if Foles has earned the respect of any team, it's Minnesota, a franchise that reportedly tried landing him multiple times a few years ago. He also played with Cousins in college, so if he's willing to be a backup again, this makes sense.

5. Houston Texans

Maybe it's pregame coach-speak, but Texans coach Bill O'Brien heaped praise on Foles in advance of this week's game. Beyond that, Houston's current backup, Brandon Weeden, is set to become a free agent. So long as Foles is willing to remain a No. 2, there's probably not a better geographical fit for him outside of Philly. By backing up Deshaun Watson, he'd be just a few hours from Austin, Texas, where he was born and raised.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Bortles figures to be on his way out, so Tom Coughlin will have the tall task of getting a 2017 AFC Championship team back into contention with a new face under center. A quick answer might be Foles, who played Coughlin's Giants plenty of times back in the day and drew praise from Coughlin at the time. Jacksonville drafting a future face of the franchise wouldn't necessarily preclude them from pursuing No. 9 as a stopgap, and Foles has considered relocating to Florida before.

3. Retirement

If you know Foles' story, this isn't far-fetched at all. The Super Bowl LII MVP revealed during the Eagles' title run that he all but decided to step away from the game before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Things have obviously changed since then, but unlike most NFL QBs, Foles is especially unaffected by his reputation, so retiring early wouldn't be a shock. He's talked openly about becoming a pastor after football and would probably be just as content shifting focus to his family.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This might be the last, biggest opportunity for Foles to become a starter again. Neither Jameis Winston nor Ryan Fitzpatrick is guaranteed (or even likely) to be back in 2019, leaving a potentially gaping hole at QB1. Foles was also down to just Philly and Tampa when testing free agency in 2017. Here's the caveat: The Foles-Bucs connection has a lot to do with coach Dirk Koetter, who recruited Nick out of college, and it's no sure thing that he will be back, either.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Apologies if this feels like a cop-out, but there's no denying reality: In just his two seasons backing up Carson Wentz, Foles has been called upon to start nine different times -- 11, at the minimum, after this year, if he finishes out the regular season. He was also the Super Bowl MVP during the only Lombardi run in franchise history. So no one in Philly will (or should) be complaining if he's back, which might take some financial finagling but would almost assuredly be Foles' preference.