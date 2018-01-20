Vikings reportedly considered adding Nick Foles multiple times before 2016 season

One of the prevailing stories of this weekend's NFC Championship Game is the excess of connections between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, particularly involving the quarterback position.

It turns out the ties between Eagles and Viking quarterbacks could have been just as prominent, albeit with a different flair, had Minnesota pulled off a certain trade in the 2016 offseason.

Documenting the lead-up to Sunday's conference title clash for The Athletic, Matt Vensel reported Friday that the Vikings considered signing current Eagles starter Nick Foles in the summer of 2016, then called the Kansas City Chiefs about acquiring Foles after Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota's projected Opening Day starter, went down with his season-ending knee injury.

Foles, of course, remained in Kansas City, serving as a backup under former Eagles coach Andy Reid, while Sam Bradford, the quarterback Philadelphia landed from the then-St. Louis Rams in exchange for Foles in 2015, ended up with the Vikings as part of a blockbuster trade in the wake of Bridgewater's injury.

If the Vikings had brought him in, however, who's to say which quarterbacks would actually be suiting up for this week's NFC Championship? One what-if leads to another, and the possibilities are endless if you assume that Bradford would have remained in Philadelphia ahead of Carson Wentz and that Case Keenum would have been joining a quarterback room with Foles and Bridgewater in 2017.