The Kansas City Chiefs may have a kicking problem on their hands. Longtime placekicker Harrison Butker hasn't been as sharp as he has been at times during his tenure with KC, and the warts were all too apparent in the team's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Butker failed to connect on two of his three field goal attempts, with each of those misses proving to be massive gut punches and momentum killers. The first came just before halftime. While it was a sluggish start for the Kansas City offense as it faced a lethal Seattle defense, it had an opportunity to cut into the 10-0 deficit just before the break thanks to a 65-yard interception return by corner Nohl Williams.

After a 4-yard gain by Kenneth Walker inched them a little closer, Butker trotted out for a 58-yard attempt, but it didn't have the leg.

While Butker connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, he again failed to come up in the clutch for the Chiefs later in the second half. With just under nine minutes to play in regulation, Butker came out for a 45-yard attempt, which would've brought the Chiefs within a touchdown (and extra point) of tying the game. Instead, it was wide right, with an emphasis on wide.

"He's been one of the most consistent kickers in football," head coach Andy Reid said of Butker postgame. "He's off a bit, so gotta fix it."

Will Butker's troubles affect Chiefs' postseason aspirations?

Mostly, Butker's struggles have come from long range. This season, he's connecting on just 33.3% of kicks from 50-plus yards (2-of-6). Since the start of last season, Butker is 7-of-15 from 50-plus yards (50%).

Harrison Butker's field goal attempts Inside 50 From 50+ 2026 9-10 (90%) 2-6 (33.3%) 2025 28-30 (93.3%) 5-8 (62.5%) 2024 19/20 (95%) 2-5 (40%)

While the long-range issues have been a big chunk of the problem, Butler has also missed five PATs since the start of last season. Combined with 10 missed field goals, Butler's 15 missed kicks since the start of last season are the most in the NFL, per CBS Sports Research. That's 35 points the Chiefs have lost because of Butker's misses during that time span.

As Reid cautioned, Butker has to fix these issues and be a more reliable option in the kicking game for Kansas City, especially as it pushes toward getting back into the playoffs. Because KC missed the postseason last year, Butker's kicking problems haven't reached that make-or-break portion of the calendar. Over his past two playoff runs (2023 and 2024), Butker has been perfect, netting all 15 of his field goals (two from 50-plus) and all 13 of his extra points.

That predates these recent struggles, however, and if they persist this time around, it could very well be the difference between the Chiefs getting back to the Super Bowl and ultimately hoisting another Lombardi Trophy or not.