The 2024 NFL Draft is just a day away and as teams are finalizing their boards, going over scouting reports and planning for the big event, fans in the media are getting one last chance to predict where the prospects will land. On the CBS Sports podcast "With the First Pick," Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman go through some of their favorite players that will soon hear their name called to the NFL Draft stage in Detroit, Michigan.

While most of the picks are up for debate at this point, the one sure bet, is that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be taken with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears, who are in need of a QB after trading Justin Fields.

Wilson and Spielman agree on two players, Williams and Byron Murphy II, who is one of the best defensive players in this year's draft, as some of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. They made separate lists from there, commenting and disputing each other's choices as they go. Here is a look at some of their favorites, along with their reasons for each pick:

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

They agreed that Williams needs no explanation as to why he is on the list. Wilson recalls an interview Williams did where the future NFL QB spoke with a lot of confidence and said he keeps receipts of those who don't believe in him. Wilson asked Spielman if he likes this way of thinking, or his players should ignore negativity in the media, to which the co-host answered that he does not care how players motivate themselves, as long as it works.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Murphy is another player the two agree on, with Wilson having him going at No. 8 overall. Spielman calls him the best defensive tackle and one of, if not the best, defensive players in the draft.

Spielman's list:

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Alt is "one of the safest picks in this year's draft," Spielman says, citing the offensive tackle's intelligence, grit, athleticism and size as the reason. He notes that Alt had a good combine and handled everything professionally. Alt is a Day 1 starter, but his weaknesses include needing to get his pads lower to get more of an anchor due to his height.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Spielman says the wide receiver is a vertical threat and is a better athlete after the catch. He says this is a "for sure pick without some question marks." Outside of his athletic ability, Spielman notes his top character and intelligence and does not think Rome will go out of the top 15.

Jared Verse, DL, Florida State

Verse's motor and length are two positives Spielman sees, adding that he "comes with a purpose off the edge." This is another player that has shown his intelligence. The prediction is that he goes in the top 15 and will be a good edge rusher and a complete starter in the NFL.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Wilson says it sounds like Powers-Johnson is slipping out of the first round. Spielman chimes in with the positives, saying he is the most dominant center in the draft and can play center or guard. He predicts the center will still go in the first round.

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

He is a better athlete than people give him credit for, Wilson notes. Sinnott is someone who plays with a chip on his shoulder, Spielman says, recalling that he had a point to prove in college and proved it, expecting the same attitude and result in the NFL. Spielman loves his effort on blocking, but says he won't win every matchup. Sinnott can get yards after the catch and while he may not be unique in one area, he is good in many categories. Teams will "fall in love with him" because of how much they can do with him, Spielman says.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Where Pearsall will land is up in the air, because in a stacked receiver group Spielman feels like team will have them all stacked differently. Some positives include having good hands, being fast good route runner and he can take shots and still hang onto the ball. Spielman feels like Pearsall has "something unique" that a lot of receivers don't have and has a bright future in the NFL.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Spielman calls Cooper the most explosive among linebackers with sideline-to-sideline range adding that he is very good in coverage. He says Cooper can be very disruptive and rarely gives up yards after contact.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Wilson says Melton was slept on for a bit, but is now getting more recognition. Spielman says when he watched Melton earlier in the season he thought he was a Day 3 pick, but the more film watched, the more he grew on him. Spielman loves the way he competes and while he says Melton is hesitant at times, that is something that can be cleaned up. Down the line, Spielman predicts Melton will be known as one of the best corners in this year's draft.

Wilson's list:

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Wilson says Coleman's strengths are playing fast and he would take him in the second round. Spielman says someone is going to get a really good football player if they take him in the second round, predicting he will go in the top ten of that round.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Wilson thinks he will be a first rounder and Spielman disagrees, saying he will be a second rounder. Spielman does have a positives for the player, saying it's hard to find a corner who plays with the mentality that Rakestraw does.

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Wilson calls Frazier a "blocking scheme guy" that can "lock up" opponents, adding that the center does not lack in size. Spielman says there is no way he sneaks into Round 1 because as just a center, a team would have to be confident he would start right away to use a first rounder on him. Being only a center hurts his value.

Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State

Isaac has "juice off the edge" Wilson says and predicts he will be a Day 2, possibly a Round 2 pick. Spielman chimes in, saying Isaac will carve himself as a designated pass rusher early in his career.

Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

Tracy has versatility coming from a wide receiver background and while he is not a Day 1 or Day 2 pick according to Wilson, he does give a team "juice in the backfield."

Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

Wilson lists many positives for McLachlan, including him being a pure pass catcher, a huge target and a threat down the field and a red zone threat. He adds that the tight end has a big catch radius and had no drops last year. Spielman thinks the prospect looks slower on tape than he tested and will be a good second or third tight end.

Caeden Wallace, OT, Penn State

Wilson predicts that Wallace's future may be inside and is interested to see how high he will get picked, saying there is a chance for him to be a top 100 selection. Spielman does not hold back on his thoughts, saying, "I don't like him."

Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

Wilson says Oladapo will "knock you in the mouth," but does note the safety struggles down the field and should be kept closer to the line of scrimmage. His physicality is one of his biggest strengths. Spielman says he thinks the safety is an overall "good football player."