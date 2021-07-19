One of the more intriguing storylines that'll be worth following as training camps across the NFL open up in just a few days is the quarterback battle in New Orleans between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Of course, the only reason this head-to-head is even going on is thanks to former Saints starter Drew Brees hanging up his cleats and announcing his retirement earlier this offseason after two decades in the league.

While the 42-year-old Brees elected to walk away from the game, it's not uncommon for recently retired players to feel that tug back towards playing around the start of camp. We've also seen retired players come back to the field if a club suffers an injury. It was under that scenario where Brees -- who has since taken on a broadcasting job with NBC -- was asked by Mike Tirico if he would ever be tempted to come back if a team that just suffered an injury inquires about his services.

"I better get my butt going if that's the case," Brees told Tirico, via Football Morning in America. "There is a saying that if you don't use it, you lose it. That's the truth, my arm is killing me because I haven't been training to throw. I actually feel worse now than at any other point in my career. I may have one throw, one series, one drive."

He added: "I have been preparing for the next chapter, I'm excited about it. There is a feeling of gratitude and appreciation for all that the game gave me. I still have a chance (at NBC) to be connected with the game and stay involved, but I am excited to be able to pursue some other passions that I haven't been able to up to this point."

While that's not an outright no from Brees, that's as close as we'll likely get as he seems quite content with his decision. That said, it would be fascinating to see how he'd approach things if a team did make a comeback a bit more real to him in the event that they needed an experienced veteran at some point during the year. As things stand currently, however, Brees seems to be enjoying this next phase of his career and isn't exactly gearing up to get back into football shape.