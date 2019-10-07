XFL announces two-day draft with all kinds of unconventional roster-building rules
The draft will be done in phases, and there is a different draft order for each phase
The XFL announced on Monday that its player draft will take place over the course of two days next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 16, the league's eight teams will draft 71 players each, but this draft will be unlike that of the NFL or any other professional sports league.
Players will be drafted in five "phases," according to the XFL's press release, with teams choosing 10 players apiece during each of the first four phases and the fifth being an open draft where they can choose any player at any position they want. Also, the draft order is different for each phase, and prior to the phases taking place, each team will also be assigned one draft-eligible quarterback.
How does that work? We'll go into a bit more detail.
- Phase 1: Skill positions. In a snake draft, each of the eight teams will draft any combination of 10 players who play quarterback, running back, wide receiver, or tight end. (Draft order: DC, HOU, NY, DAL, TB, STL, SEA, LA)
- Phase 2: Offensive line. In a snake draft, each of the eight teams will draft any combination of 10 players who play center, guard, or tackle. (Draft order: LA, SEA, STL, TB, DAL, NY, HOU, DC)
- Phase 3: Defensive front seven. In a snake draft, each of the eight teams will draft any combination of 10 players who play defensive end, defensive tackle, or linebacker. (Draft order: TB, STL, SEA, LA, DC, HOU, NY, DAL)
- Phase 4: Defensive backfield. In a snake draft, each of the eight teams will draft any combination of 10 players who play cornerback or safety. (Draft order: DAL, NY, HOU, DC, LA, SEA, STL, TB)
- Phase 5: Open draft. In a snake draft, each of the eight teams will draft 30 players. They can play any position the team wishes. (Draft order: STL, NY, SEA, LA, TB, HOU, DC, DAL)
The list of players eligible to be drafted will be announced by the league on XFL.com as well as social media, with the entire pool to be revealed by Friday, Oct. 11. Once the draft begins, each team will be given 90 seconds to make each pick, which will be announced through a video conference with the XFL office in Stamford, Conn.
