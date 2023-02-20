Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is committed to coaching the team for the long term and does not plan on leaving anytime soon, if ever. Taylor has spent four full seasons leading the Bengals, entering season five in 2023, and has enjoyed his time in Cincinnati so far.

When discussing his future with the team, he gave quite the statement on what he sees happening.

"They're gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket," Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I love it. Just specifically, Cincinnati. It's a really good fit for my family and myself, and the other coaches, and the owners, and [Bengals director of player personnel] Duke Tobin. I just can't imagine myself anywhere else. They'll have to kick me out of here."

The Bengals have excelled in the last few years under Joe Burrow, reaching the AFC Championship in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2021. In 2019, his first year as the head coach, the team went 2-14, followed by a 4-11-1 season in 2020.

Right now, given the turnaround the team has done, Taylor's job is safe. The Bengals are now viewed as one of the top teams in the AFC thanks to the leadership of Taylor and the star power of quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals have the fifth best odds to win the Super Bowl next season at +900. They are behind the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles (+800), Buffalo Bills (+650), San Francisco 49ers (+600) and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (+550).