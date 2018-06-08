2018 Stanley Cup Finals: Capitals fans flood the streets of Washington D.C. for Game 5
The game was in Vegas, but D.C. was a wild party in anticipation of the Capitals' Stanley Cup glory
With a chance for the Capitals to clinch their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday night, Washington D.C. wasn't going to turn down a party -- even if the game was in Vegas.
As the Caps and Golden Knights played Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, Washington fans flooded the streets of D.C. and came together in optimistic anticipation to create an incredible sea of red. It's really difficult to put into words how impressive the turnout was, so you'll just have to feast your eyes on the visuals.
Fans also filled Capital One Arena, where the Caps play their home games, for a massive watch party. It was a bit of a strange scene, as there was no sheet of ice on the floor, but rather a basketball court for the Washington Mystics -- the WNBA team that also shares the arena. (They played earlier in the day.)
All the tickets for entry to that watch party were claimed within minutes earlier in the day on Thursday, which isn't much of a surprise considering the turnout inside and outside the arena.
It also shouldn't come as much of a surprise that D.C. sports fans are extremely excited and extremely hungry for a championship, as it's been a city that has been plagued by suffering, disappointment and heartbreak for much of the past few decades. They weren't going to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate historic glory, especially when you never know when they'll have another chance.
