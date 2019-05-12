2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes look to bounce back, split road trip against Bruins in Game 2
The Bruins took the series opener on the strength of a huge third period
After two days off, the Eastern Conference Final is back in action on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Bruins will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Raleigh while the Hurricanes will be looking to earn a road split in Game 2.
The Bruins topped Carolina in Game 1, 5-2, despite missing one of their top defensemen in Charlie McAvoy, who was serving a one-game suspension. The Bruins trailed 2-1 heading into the third period of that series opener last Thursday, but they ripped off four unanswered goals -- including back-to-back power play tallies -- in the third period to seize the victory on home ice. Tuukka Rask remained a standout for Boston in net, stopping 29 of 31 Hurricanes shots in the win.
Petr Mrazek returned to Carolina's net for the first time since suffering an injury on April 28 during Game 2 of the Canes' second-round series against the Islanders. It appeared Mrazek may have suffered from a bit of rust as he stopped just 23 of the Bruins' 27 shots in that game.
The Hurricanes will turn to their top line of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov to light a fire under the the team in what they hope will be a bounce-back Game 2.
Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC and NBCSN can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL Playoffs for Sunday, May 12
- Game 2: - Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 1-0)...TV: NBC [Preview]
