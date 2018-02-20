Blackhawks ban four fans for racist taunting of Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly
The Blackhawks take a stand against racism by banning four fans from future home games
The Chicago Blackhawks have reached out to four fans responsible for yelling racist taunts at Washington Capitals foward Devante Smith-Pelly and informed that they are banned from future Blackhawks home games. The incident occurred on Sunday when Smith-Pelly was in the penalty box and fans repeatedly chanted "basketball" at him. Smith-Pelly, who is black, confronted the fans before getting back onto the ice, and the fans were escorted out.
"Racist comments and other inappropriate behavior are not tolerated by the Chicago Blackhawks,'' said Blackhawks spokesman Adam Rogowin in a statement on Monday.
The incident occurred in the third period of a 7-1 Blackhawks blowout. It was an off-ice official that notified United Center security of the incident and had the fans kicked out after Smith-Pelly confronted them.
Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville spoke on the incident during the morning skate on Monday before the Blackhawks faced the Los Angeles Kings, saying, via the Associated Press: "Totally unacceptable in our game, in any sport and in society today. We've got to learn from something like that. It can't happen." Quenneville also apologized to Capitals coach Barry Trotz for the incident.
Trotz spoke to the media after the game, saying that: "there's absolutely no place in the game of hockey, or in our country, for racism." Smith-Pelly didn't speak to media after the game.
-
Why no NHL players in the Olympics?
This might be the new norm at the Winter Olympics, so here are three reasons why
-
NHL pulling out has hurt Olympic viewing
It isn't a surprise to anyone, but an NBC executive acknowledged the ratings
-
NHL DFS, Feb. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Flyers land Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek
With Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth hurt, Philadelphia adds a big name to the net
-
Predators vs. Senators: Odds, picks
David Kelly has nailed 35 of 42 NHL picks and he just locked in a selection for the Ottawa-Nashville...
-
Power Rankings: Vegas is the new No. 1
Vegas ascends to the top of the league, but plenty of formidable contenders are right on their...
Add a Comment