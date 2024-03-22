Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended six games by the NHL for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during Wednesday's game at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The incident took place at the 12:15 mark of the third period in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win. Wilson ended up receiving a double-minor penalty after he swung his stick into the face of Gregor.

Wilson was offered an in-person hearing related to the hit. If a player is offered an in-person hearing, that means that the play could require a suspension of at least six games.

This certainly isn't the first time that Wilson has been in a bit of hot water with the NHL. Since breaking into the league in 2013, Wilson has been suspended five times. The veteran forward was suspended three times during the 2017-18 season alone, including being banned three games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wilson was also suspended 20 games during the 2018 preseason for a hit on St. Louis blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. The suspension was eventually knocked down to 14 games, but it was the last time he had been in trouble with the league up until this week.

Wilson has racked up 17 goals and 15 assists in 66 games this year, and he also appeared in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Throughout his career, the Capitals winger has tallied 327 points (145 goals, 182 assists), while also recording 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 31 career postseason contests.

The suspension is a big deal considering the Capitals are battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Washington currently is one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the East's final Wild Card spot, while trailing the Philadelphia Flyers by three points for the final Metropolitan Division playoff spot.