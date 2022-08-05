The Calgary Flames have signed star winger Jonathan Huberdeau to the richest deal in franchise history. The team and their new star have agreed to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the franchise. Huberdeau's contract carries a $10.5 million average annual value.

Huberdeau's deal surpasses Sean Monahan's seven-year, $4.625 million contract with the Flames that was signed back in 2016. Huberdeau was acquired by the Flames in July, along with MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for star winger Matthew Tkachuk.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long term," Huberdeau said in a team press release. "I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans."

Huberdeau is coming off a season in which he registered a career-high 115 points (30 goals and 85 assists) with the Panthers. His 115 points were the second-most in the NHL behind only Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (123) and Huberdeau led the league in assists.

In his 10 NHL seasons, Huberdeau has recorded 613 points (198 goals and 415 assists) while averaging nearly a point-per-game. He has registered at least 78 points in three of the last four seasons as a member of the Panthers. Huberdeau was originally selected by the Panthers with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Huberdeau will likely play on Calgary's top line alongside center Elias Lindholm and fellow Tyler Toffoli with Johnny Gaudreau and Tkachuk no longer with the franchise.