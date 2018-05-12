Golden Knights vs. Jets odds, Game 1: Expert on 18-9 run reveals picks for 2018 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Winnipeg is -145 on the money line at home, meaning you would need to risk $145 to win $100, while Vegas is +125 (risk $100 to win $125). The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored in this 2018 NHL Playoff game, is 6.



A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly has been one of the nation's premier hockey handicappers, earning more than $5,000 for $100 bettors this season.



He knows the ins and outs of these two teams, going 18-9 on Winnipeg games and 25-14 on those involving Las Vegas.



Now, using his proprietary models and unmatched knowledge of the game, Kelly has examined Game 1 from every angle. Kelly is leaning Over.



Kelly knows Vegas is an outstanding 4-1 on the road this postseason after going 22-19 outside T-Mobile Arena during the regular season. In their two regular-season meetings in Winnipeg, the Knights went 1-1, winning the last game on Feb. 1 in overtime.



Both teams have played effectively this postseason, with Winnipeg at 8-4 and Las Vegas winning eight of its 10 games.



"The potential problem for Vegas is that it hasn't met an attacking team with speed to burn like Winnipeg," Kelly told SportsLine. "The Jets can apply exhausting pressure in the neutral and offensive zones."



Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in playoff goals with 11 and points with 16. Three Knights, including William Karlsson, have four tallies.



This series could be won on goaltending, and two of the very best will be between the pipes. Marc-Andre Fleury of the Knights leads all goalies this postseason with a .951 save percentage and 1.53 goals against average. He's also notched four shutouts. Jets net minder Connor Hellebuyck enters this series on a .927 save clip and 2.25 GAA with two shutouts.



Kelly's pick for Game 1 is available through expert analysis.