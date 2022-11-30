During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards cracked a couple of jokes about Lightning forward Pat Maroon's weight. Maroon issued a response to Edwards' comments on social media the next day.

Edwards expressed disbelief over Maroon's weight, which is officially listed at 234 pounds. Edwards quipped that Maroon must have had a lot to eat since the last time he was weighed by the team.

"Listed at 238 pounds," Edwards said of Maroon's weight. "That was Day 1 of training camp. I got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now."

Edwards continued joking about Maroon's size but noted that his diet seems to be working for him.

"Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is, like, four hours without a meal," Edwards said. "Hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"

Edwards' comments clearly got back to Maroon because he tweeted about them on Wednesday. Maroon announced that he was donating $2,000 in Edwards' name to Tampa Bay Thrives to help all those dealing with mental health issues stemming from body image and bullying.

Now in his 14th NHL season, Maroon has always been known for his imposing size and tenacious forecheck. That combination has earned him the name "Big Rig" after years of bruising opponents, and his contributions on the ice can't be ignored.

In his NHL career, Maroon has played in 671 games while scoring 112 goals and notching 166 assists. From 2019 to 2021, Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups as a member of the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.