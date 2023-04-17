The Vegas Golden Knights are getting a huge asset back in their lineup for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Monday, the team announced that captain Mark Stone has been activates off of long-term injured reserve and will play in Game 1 of their opening round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Stone has been out of the lineup since Jan. 12 and underwent back surgery on Jan. 31.

Due to the fact that Stone was placed on LTIR earlier this season, the roster move gave Vegas an additional $9.5 million in cap space. That extra cap room allowed the team to add players at the league's trade deadline in early March.

In 43 games this season, Stone had registered 17 goals and 21 assists before suffering the back injury. It marked the second consecutive campaign in which the Golden Knights captain dealt with a back injury. He missed 26 games a season ago.

Stone will likely skate on Vegas' second or third-line upon his return to the ice for Tuesday's Game 1.

Stone was named the Golden Knights' captain back in January 2021 after originally being acquired by the team in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in 2019.