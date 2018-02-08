NHL DFS for February 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy hockey tournament for NHL action on Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.



McClure has over $1 million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Player. He's also cashed on multiple NHL tournament lineups this year.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Thursday night and locked in his optimal NHL DFS lineup. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One value player McClure absolutely loves: Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris, who is $5,100 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.



The Preds are without top offensive threat Filip Forsberg (suspension) for one more game and will lean on players like Turris to carry the offensive load.



Thursday's matchup against the Senators is also a homecoming game for Turris, who was traded from Ottawa to Nashville earlier in the season, so expect him to be fully focused. He has recorded three points in his last five games, so he has a favorable chance to pile up plenty of DFS points at an affordable price.



If you roster him, you'll have plenty of room to stack him with teammate Roman Josi, a defenseman who is $6,400 on both sites.



Josi netted the game-winning goal against the Islanders earlier this week, and that's no surprise because he's been absolutely peppering the net for Nashville. He's one of the top two-way defensemen in the NHL and put 15 shots on goal over the past four contests.



He's among the top overall plays in the NHL on Thursday, so roster him and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a value pick you're not even thinking about who will explode on Thursday because of a dream matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your cash games and tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NHL DFS lineup for Thursday night and which value picks will allow you enough salary cap room to load your roster up with stars? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NHL tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings.