NHL Playoffs 2019: John Tortorella downplays accomplishment of Blue Jackets winning their first ever postseason series
The Blue Jackets had never taken a series in the postseason before this year
The Blue Jackets looked to have all the makings of a Cinderella. A team of expiring contracts that barely made the playoffs after the penultimate game of the season, Columbus promptly swept the Lightning and went up 2-1 on the Bruins. However, three straight losses later have the Bruins advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals and the Blue Jackets going home.
For fans, there is a bright side. It's the first time the franchise has ever won a playoff series. They lost in the first round the past two seasons. But Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella -- who guaranteed a Game 6 win -- didn't want to hear that.
When he was asked if there was a sense of accomplishment, he immediately replied: "Don't even go there," via TSN. "Don't even go there with me, I'm not gonna listen to that s--- about that accomplishment."
As Tortorella got up to leave, the question was finished and he was asked if it felt as "empty" as last year's first round exit, to which the coach replied that he didn't remember what last year felt like.
The Blue Jackets are in the unenviable situation of having their entire team be a question mark after a playoff run. They were buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep run, and although they got past the Lightning a second-round exit wasn't what they had in mind. Perhaps Tortorella is already thinking about what will happen with Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and trade deadline acquisitions Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.
There is a sense of accomplishment with this Blue Jackets squad from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of question marks too. Although they were one of the postseason's most surprising teams, Columbus now has a lot of work to do to return to that form.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stars vs. Blues odds, Game 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Stars vs. Blues game 10,000 times
-
NHL Playoffs: Monday recap
Monday featured two potential elimination games, but only one series ended
-
Lundqvist may not retire with Rangers
"I don't know if I'll stay with the Rangers my entire career," he said.
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for May 6
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Holland to take GM position with Oilers
With Steve Yzerman in Detroit, it looks like the Oilers have their new man
-
NHL Playoffs: Blues force Game 7
Keep up with Sunday's action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs