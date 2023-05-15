The Seattle Kraken are looking to come back from a 3-2 series deficit and advance to their first Western Conference Final in franchise history on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars will attempt to rebound from a 6-3 loss in Game 6 and look to advance to their second Western Conference Final in four seasons.

Dallas held a 3-2 lead earlier in the series after outscoring Seattle, 11-5, in Games 4 and 5. The Stars possess one of the most lethal offenses remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they're averaging the second-most goals-per-game (3.75). The Kraken recently got forward Jared McCann back in the lineup after missing time due to a hit from Cale Makar during the previous round. McCann has registered a goal and an assist in his three games since returning to the ice, including assisting on a Jordan Eberle goal in Game 5.

Seattle has shown time and time again that they are capable of dealing with adversity and rebounding with a serious offensive punch. If the Kraken get a strong performance from Philipp Grubauer in net, they'll be able to give the Stars everything that they can handle in a winner-take-all Game 7 scenario.

