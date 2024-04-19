For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton won the last two matchups, so Los Angeles has to be hoping the third time's the charm.

Through the first month or two of the 2023-24 season, the Oilers looked like one of the worst teams in the NHL. That prompted them to make a coaching change, replacing Jay Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch, and they haven't looked back. Shortly after that, Edmonton rattled off 16 straight wins, and all the stars rounded into form. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain the best one-two punch in the league. Zach Hyman hit the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard lead a solid blue line. As long as Stuart Skinner can make key saves at key times, this Oilers team is looking at a possible Stanley Cup run.

In order for the Oilers to lift the greatest trophy in sports, they will have to get past the revenge-focused Kings first. In 2022, Edmonton defeated Los Angeles in seven games. Last season, it only took six games. Can the Kings turn the tide with their incredibly stingy defensive structure? They'll have to in order to slow down the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl. If L.A. does find itself behind in a game or two, can Kevin Fiala or Adrian Kempe deliver enough offense to keep up with the high-powered Oilers? We're about to find out.

With the Oilers and Kings running it back a third time, the complete first-round series schedule can be found below.

Full Oilers vs. Kings schedule

Game 1: Monday, April 22 | 10 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN2

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24 | 10 p.m. | at EDM | TBS

Game 3: Friday, April 26 | 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TBS

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 | 10:30 p.m. | at LA | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 | TBD | at EDM | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 3 | TBD | at LA | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 5 | TBD | at EDM | TBD

*if necessary