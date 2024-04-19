The Florida Panthers are looking to embark on another Stanley Cup run when the 2024 postseason begins.

The Panthers have been an up-and-down team over the last month, but managed to wrap up the regular season with a four-game winning streak. As a result, Florida ended up edging out the Boston Bruins to win the Atlantic Division title, and earned a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the process.

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Lightning may not have been the elite team that the league has grown accustomed to seeing in recent years. Still, this is a very talented group that is paced star winger Nikita Kucherov, who led the NHL with 144 points this season. The Lightning are the East's top Wild Card team, and did finish the regular on a positive note.

The battle for Sunshine State supremacy begins on Sunday, April 21.

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Sunday, April 21, 12:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN2

Game 3: | Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 4: | Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Monday, April 29, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD