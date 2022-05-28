The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will continue on Saturday with Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina holds the 3-2 edge in the series coming off a 3-1 win in Game 5 where it outshot New York 34-17. However, now the series returns to Manhattan, where the Rangers have only lost once all postseason in a triple-overtime classic to start their series against the Penguins. So can the Rangers use home-ice advantage to force a Game 7?

Puck drop from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is listed as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rangers vs. Hurricanes odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Carolina is the -105 underdog. The over-under for goals is set at 5.5.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes money line: New York -115, Hurricanes -105

Rangers vs. Hurricanes over-under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Hurricanes puck line: New York -1.5 (+230)

NYR: Igor Shesterkin has a .949 save percentage for the series

CAR: Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen both have two goals and two assists this series

Why you should back the Rangers

The Rangers have been much better at home than on the road throughout this postseason and goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a big reason why. Shesterkin has a .949 save percentage overall this postseason and he's stopped 73 of 75 shots on goal that the Hurricanes have managed in Madison Square Garden this season.

Carolina has now lost every road playoff game it has played by multiple goals and the Rangers have won four of their last five home games by multiple goals. Look for Shesterkin to be the great equalizer as he's been most of the season and throughout the playoffs, biding time for New York's offensive options to find their spot and make an impact.

Why you should back the Hurricanes

However, the Hurricanes will have some momentum coming off their Game 5 win back in Carolina to take a 3-2 series lead. The Rangers couldn't mount anything offensively in that contest, putting just 17 shots on net with Antti Raanta turning away 16 of those attempts in a 3-1 win.

Despite scoring a goal, it was a tough night for Mika Zibanejad who had a 5-on-5 Corsi For percentage of just 27.6 for the game. The Hurricanes will look to tie up Zibanejad similarly in Game 6 and if they can continue to limit New York's big three of Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, they should maintain the upper hand in the series.

How to make Rangers vs. Hurricanes picks

