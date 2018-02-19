Senators vs. Predators odds: NHL picks, predictions from red-hot expert who's 35-7
David Kelly has nailed 35 of 42 NHL picks and he just locked in a selection for the Ottawa-Nashville total
The Nashville Predators look to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference when they host the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Nashville is a big favorite, at -220 on the money line. The over-under is at 6, up from the opening line of 5.5.
Before you bet this must-see matchup, you absolutely need to hear what SportsLine expert David Kelly says.
Kelly -- a Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees -- is riding an unheard-of NHL streak of 35-7. That's right, he has hit on 35 of his past 42 NHL picks for an insane 83.3 percent cash rate, earning $2,661 for $100 bettors in just three week's time.
He nailed 15 consecutive picks earlier this month. Part of his current streak is an 11-2 run on over-under selections in the NHL, and he has a strong selection on the total for Monday's Senators-Predators battle. It's available only over at SportsLine.
Kelly knows these two teams have opposing trends when it comes to the total. The over is 7-1 when set at six or over for Ottawa this season, but the under has been the play in five of Nashville's seven instances with such a total.
The Sens have been involved in a number of shootouts recently, with six of their past eight games totaling at least seven goals. That includes a 4-3 win over these Predators in Canada on Feb. 8.
The over is also 5-3 in Nashville's last eight.
Last week, Kelly predicted the over (5.5) to hit in the Predators' game against Calgary. The Flames won 4-3 on Feb. 15. Will enough goals be scored this time? Kelly goes for his 12th over-under win in 14 games Monday night.
So what side of the total should you back on Monday? Visit SportsLine to see the strong pick for Senators-Predators, all from a white-hot NHL expert on a 35-7 overall run and 11-2 streak on the total!
