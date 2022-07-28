The San Jose Sharks announced that Patrick Marleau will have his No. 12 retired during an on-ice ceremony next season. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 25, 2023 prior to the team's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marleau will become the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

"As a little boy skating on a frozen pond, my dream was to play in the NHL," Marleau said in a press release. "Never could I have imagined the honor of my jersey hanging in the rafters above the very ice that I played so many of my NHL games on. I cannot begin to describe the way I feel. I am truly grateful and thankful for this recognition, but also for being able to play in front of the great San Jose Sharks fans for so long. I'll miss doing so for the rest of my life. Thank you to the Sharks organization, my teammates throughout my career, and especially the fans for this honor of a lifetime. I can't wait to see you all on Feb. 25."

Marleau announced his retirement in May after not playing during the 2021-22 season. After being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft by San Jose, Marleau spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Sharks. Marleau finished his NHL career with 1,197 points (566 goals and 631 assists) and added 72 postseason goals in 195 playoff games.

The talented forward currently leads the NHL with the most games played in league history -- with a 12-game edge over Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe. Marleau ended up passing Howe for that honor on April 19, 2021.

Marleau also owns the top spot on the team's all-time list in goals (522), points (1,111), power play goals (163), game-winning goals (101), shorthanded goals (17) and shots (3,953). Marleau also became the youngest player in league history to play 1,000 games with one team on Jan. 17, 2011.