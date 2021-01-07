With Zdeno Chara leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 seasons to join the Washington Capitals, the captain spot became available with the B's. It was pretty apparent who was going to be playing with the "C" on their jersey, but the Bruins wanted to have a little amusement first.

Patrice Bergeron was everyone's guess for the role and was likely expecting to be named captain with the exit of his former teammate.

Announcing that someone is captain is fun, but what's more fun, is pranking them first.

On Thursday, team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney visited the the Warrior Ice Arena in the locker room to make the announcement.

"I think this is the appropriate time to make our announcement in regards to the captaincy," Sweeney said. "The organization needed to make a decision on this, we felt it was appropriate, so I'm not even gonna belabor the point I think I'm just gonna choose, to ask Marchy to come up and accept the captaincy."

Brad Marchand came up to accept the honor, while they held up his jersey made with the "C" on it and all, as Bergeron sat, looking a little sad.

"Really looking forward to taking this next step, but I think we all know who the real captain is," Marchand said, trying to hold it together and not make the joke obvious. "Congrats Bergy."

Bergeron was presented with the real captain's jersey and made a short speech as he accepted the new challenge.

"It's a huge honor boys, obviously. As we saw there's a lot of guys that deserve the letter. It's not about the letter. It's about coming together as a team, everyone taking ownership of this locker room," Bergeron said. "As Sweeney said, there's been some amazing captains in the history of this organization and I'm gonna try to better myself and keep leading by example and try to be me, and keep learning from all you guys."

He continued, saying, "We have to all be accountable for each other and be there and come together and make something special. All work towards the same goal ... thanks again. Huge honor."

His teammates clapped and celebrated their new captain.