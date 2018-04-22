WATCH: Sean Couturier beats Matt Murray with awesome breakaway goal

There were some questions about Sean Couturier's health status following an ugly collision at Flyers practice this week. He missed Game 4 and clearly wasn't at full strength in Game 5, but he's battled and did whatever he could to help his team stave off elimination.

He did a pretty good job.

After getting the game-winning goal in Game 5 on Friday, Couturier once again found the back of the net during Sunday's Game 6 -- three times. He opened the scoring with an unassisted tally on an ugly sequence just over two minutes into the game.

This one from the second period was much, much prettier.

A bad neutral-zone turnover from Patric Hornqvist set Couturier up with a breakaway chance, and he took full advantage. While fighting off Hornqvist's stickwork, Couturier pulled off a sweet move that opened up Matt Murray's five-hole, then deposited the puck for the go-ahead goal.

It's a great bit of skate-and-stick work from Couturier (especially given the fact that he's playing hurt) but Matt Murray probably wishes he remembered that he's allowed to use his stick to poke-check the puck.