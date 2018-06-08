NHL Playoffs 2018 Bracket: Capitals beat Golden Knights 4-1 in Stanley Cup Final

Say it out loud: The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup champions

The Capitals brought the Vegas Golden Knights' historic inaugural season to an end on Thursday night in Las Vegas, taking the Stanley Cup Final in five games. For Washington, it's their first championship in franchise history -- a title 44 years in the making. After 13 years, Alex Ovechkin finally got to get his hands (and lips) on the Cup...and he also won the Conn Smythe as MVP of the playoffs for good measure.

For the Golden Knights, it's not the ending they were hoping for, but it's still an incredible accomplishment to reach the Stanley Cup Final in their very first season after joining the NHL as an expansion club this year.

With the raising of the Cup, another NHL season comes to a close and it'll be a long offseason until puck drop next fall. Here's the full playoff bracket, showing how things played out this postseason.

NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket

The Vegas Golden Knights, who at one point held 500-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, are your Western Conference champs in their inaugural season. Who saw that coming?

First Round

Second Round

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

The Capitals finally did it! They beat the Penguins and advance to the third round for the first time in the Alex Ovechkin era. Tampa Bay made quick work of the Bruins and look to be the strongest team the East has to offer at this point.

First Round

Second Round

Conference Finals

*Note: WC = wild card team