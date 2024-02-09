Welcome to the weekend! Another big few days of soccer action around the globe as the Africa Cup of Nations and AFC Asian Cup reach their climax and the Bundesliga as well as La Liga witness top of the table tussles. Jonathan Johnson here to tee you up for it all.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Friday, Feb. 9

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Salernitana vs. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, Feb. 10

🏆 AFC Asian Cup final: Qatar vs. Jordan, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Inter, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Girona, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports USA

Sunday, Feb. 11

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: West Ham United vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 AFCON final: Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria, 10 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports USA

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 AFCON and AFC Asian Cup finals

This will be a huge international weekend with the AFC Asian Cup final between host nation Qatar and ultimate underdog story Jordan coming up on the Saturday live via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network from Lusail before the Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast and a fancied Nigeria side meet in Abidjan on Sunday. Both finals promise to be unmissable encounters and fitting finales to what have been two extremely entertaining and absorbing international tournaments given the routes of some of these sides to the respective finals. Two nations will triumph and two will fall short but everybody has already won in many ways given some of the phenomenal stories that these two trophies have produced over the past few weeks. Chuck Booth looks at how Qatar and Jordan as well as Ivory Coast and Nigeria have reached this weekend's showpiece events for a shot at being crowned continental kings.

AFC Asian Cup

Getty Images

Qatar: "Winning Group A with a flawless record, Qatar kicked off their Asian Cup defense in style before meeting Palestine in the round of 16. With goals on either side of halftime, including a penalty by Afif, they were able to avoid a slipup in that match, but their next clashes wouldn't be so simple. Tied 1-1 after 120 minutes of play, it would take a penalty shootout to get past Uzbekistan which Qatar won 3-2. But the shootout featured just as many missed penalties (five) as made ones to secure passage. Hanging on by a thread, Qatar clawed past Iran surviving the post being hit and shots raining down as the match was being closed out but they were able to grab a signature win while keeping the run going in their home country."

Africa Cup of Nations

Getty Images

Ivory Coast: "Entering AFCON with key players injured, the group stage was expected to be a struggle for the Elephants, but it was unexpected for them to be so poor under Gasset out of the gate, even with the team struggling against South Africa and Morocco in pretournament friendlies in the lead up to AFCON. But Ivory Coast were able to make it through at the death with a little help from other teams and the round of 16 welcome for their efforts was a date with Senegal. Franck Kessie would convert an 86th-minute penalty to tie the game before Ivory Coast eventually won on a penalty shootout knocking out the reigning champions of AFCON. The Elephants upped the drama factor going down to 10 men during the first half of their match with Mali before scoring in the 90th minute to force extra time and the 123rd minute to avoid penalties. Finally, against DR Congo, the Elephants played a simple game winning 1-0 behind a goal from Haller, but they've had enough drama along the way to begin picking up the team of destiny label."

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 UCL coming back post-Superbowl

Despite some mouthwatering games on offer in the soccer world this Sunday, it is hard to imagine that the focus Stateside will be anywhere other than Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City Chiefs going up against San Francisco 49ers in Nevada. As everyone gears up for the pregame and halftime shows not to mention the game itself, there will be more focus on soccer than usual given that we are about to blast right back into the UEFA Champions League round of 16 next week. Football Meets Football will be airing live from 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 10 on CBS Sports Golazo Network for free. This one-hour show will also be available on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app. Next week's slate which includes defending champions Manchester City, Spanish giants Real Madrid, French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and German juggernaut Bayern Munich who will be fresh from a massive Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen this weekend -- more on that later. Pardeep Cattry with more for you on Football Meets Football.

Cattry: "UEFA Champions League Today host Kate Abdo will be joined by analysts Thierry Henry and Micah Richards for Football Meets Football, an hour-long special on Saturday from Las Vegas that will preview the return of Champions League action. It is one part of CBS Sports' build-up for the resumption of play on Tuesday, with the Champions League trio also set to join the NFL Today pregame show from Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday. Here's what you need to know about Football Meets Football, which will set the tone before the round of 16 begins. Abdo, Henry and Richards will preview the round of 16 matchups from the famed Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Play begins Tuesday with the first legs of Manchester City's tie with Copenhagen and Real Madrid's clash with RB Leipzig, while other high-profile matchups that will play out over the course of the next few weeks include Barcelona's faceoff with Napoli and Inter's meeting with Atletico Madrid."

🔗 Top Stories

🥅 From one keeper to another: Tony Meola picked his best goalkeepers from across Europe on Morning Footy.

🔜 UCL round of 16: As Europe's top competition returns, we ask if the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and other Champions League sides are really Europe's best -- turns out they are not.

🤕 Kylian Mbappe injury: It has been a busy few days for the French superstar after scoring a banger vs. Brest in the Coupe de France, he also picked up an ankle injury which is not thought to be too serious and also saw PSG's president issue an update on his future.

⛔ The Duncan McGuire saga: Inside the USMNT man's failed move from Orlando City to Blackburn Rovers which now sees him returning to Major League Soccer after a failed appeal against a paperwork error.

🔚 UEFA supremo to leave after 2027: Aleksander Ceferin will not lead European soccer's governing body beyond his current mandate despite recent rule changes which would have enabled that.

🔵 Blue cards: We detail the new 10-minute sin bin innovation which is expected to be trialed in professional soccer in the comng year.

⚖️ Dani Alves trial: Former Brazil international testifies as trial over sexual assault accusations end with a verdict expected within weeks.

❓ USWNT questions: Three posers pre-Olympics and Gold Cup with Mal Swanson and Catarina Macario's roster roles up for debate.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bet

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

💰THE PICK: Draw with both to score (+333) -- The Bundesliga's top two meet this weekend with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich at BayArena with a two-point advantage for the hosts. Xabi Alonso's men are unbeaten, while Thomas Tuchel's side are defending champions with this the first time in history that two team have 50 points or more after 20 rounds of games. Tuesday's DFB Pokal win over Stuttgart meant not only a semifinals berth for Die Werkself but also a 30-game unbeaten run across all competitions which was earned by fighting back from 1-0 and 2-1 down. Bayern's 32-game run is the longest in history and a draw or better here would see this Leverkusen side move within one game of levelling that. A win for Bayern could put them back in the driver's seat and they have won four of their last five visits to BayArena despite losing the last one.

