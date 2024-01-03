Hello again! It's January, and you know what that means -- the transfer window is officially open for business. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a primer on the moves that could be in the cards this month.

⚽ The Forward Line

⚫🟡 Sancho's Dortmund return?



Getty Images

The January transfer window is historically mild compared to its summertime counterpart, but serves as a major opportunity for much-needed moves for players and clubs alike. For no one is that more true than Jadon Sancho, who has not played for Manchester United since Aug. 28 because of what the club described as a disciplinary issue, something the player has denied.

The end of Sancho's nightmare in Manchester might just be in sight. Borussia Dortmund, the club where he made a name for himself before, is reportedly interested in bringing him back this month. Sancho scored 37 goals and notched 41 assists in 92 games for Dortmund, and would provide a boost to the team as they currently sit outside of the Bundesliga's top four and as their Champions League round of 16 tie against PSV approaches. A strong finish to the season might also keep the 23-year-old in the running for a spot on England's roster for the Euros.

As James Benge reports, though, there's one hurdle that needs to be cleared before Sancho moves anywhere: the price tag.

Benge: "A crucial factor in the success of club-to-club negotiations will be what proportion of Sancho's salary, understood to be worth around $340,000 a week, Dortmund are able to cover. Even the highest earners at the Westfalenstadion are reported to be on nearly half of that amount. However, bringing Sancho back is a prospect that Dortmund have been entertaining for some time. CBS Sports sources have indicated that the two clubs discussed a loan in the summer only to see the deal fall apart due to United's loan fee demands, the same reason that Al-Ettifaq's deadline day swoop did not come to fruition."

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

❓ On the market



Getty Images

Sancho leads the list of potential targets this January, but a few notable moves might be completed before the month's over. A handful of Europe's top clubs are looking for depth as they hit the business end of the season, including last season's Champions League finalists Inter. As Jonathan Johnson notes in his list of transfers to keep an eye on this month, they might land Canada's Tajon Buchanan.

Johnson: "[Inter] are in for Club Brugge's Canada international who could finally be on the move after what feels like lengthy speculation. The versatile 24-year-old is expected to undergo his medical ahead of a deal to join the Nerazzurri for around $7.6 million plus potential add-ons. Buchanan … has two goals and two assists so far this season and it feels as if this move has been in the offing for some time. Inter often wait for players to run down their contracts before pouncing, so clearly feel that the Canadian will add something special immediately to be stumping up cash to bring him in from Belgium."

Italy might be a hub for meaningful incomings and outcomings this month, with Napoli leading the race for Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic after he was previously linked to Inter and Genoa center back Radu Dragusin on the verge of joining a depleted Tottenham Hotspur. Outside of Italy, West Ham's Thilo Kehrer might be on his way to AS Monaco after a less than successful spell in East London.

🔗 Top Stories

🤝 Transfer window latest: Sergio Reguilon's loan at Manchester United is over and FC Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez's potential Monterrey move might not be the transfer he actually needs. Plus, more on Sancho's potential and a look ahead to Kylian Mbappe's future with PSG.

🇸🇳 Senegal's chances: Before the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off next week, here's a look at Senegal's hopes after the reigning champions were placed in the tournament's so-called group of death.

🔴 Life after Salah: The AFCON will provide Liverpool a chance to discover their on-field identity while Mohamed Salah competes for Egypt, and potentially ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia waiting for him in the summer.

🏆 Cup watch: AC Milan's lopsided win over Cagliari strengthens their argument as favorites to win the Coppa Italia, while the FA Cup third round offers plenty of compelling storylines when it begins tomorrow.

🔮 2024 predictions: At roughly the halfway point of the 2024 season, here are four predictions ahead of what is sure to be a thrilling finish to the Premier League campaign.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Managerial change?: After West Ham's 0-0 draw with Brighton yesterday, it might be worth asking: Is it time for the club to move on from manager David Moyes?

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

FA Cup: Crystal Palace vs. Everton, Thursday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Both teams will not score (+110) -- Neither side has an above-average reputation for scoring and mostly play games with a tight scoreline, so expect a closely-contested affair between these two in which one side dominates. Considering recent form, it might be Everton who comes out on top.

-- Neither side has an above-average reputation for scoring and mostly play games with a tight scoreline, so expect a closely-contested affair between these two in which one side dominates. Considering recent form, it might be Everton who comes out on top. La Liga: Las Palmas vs. Barcelona, Thursday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Less than 2.5 goals scored (+110) -- After winning just two of their last five competitive games, Barcelona are the heavy favorites to begin 2024 with a high and hopefully turn over a new leaf. Do not expect the scoreline to flatter them too much, though -- Las Palmas have conceded just 15 goals in 18 league games so far and might be able to maintain some of Barcelona's pressure.

