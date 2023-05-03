Just when you thought things could not get any crazier, Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi appear headed toward a nasty split after he was fined for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Plus, we're happy to announce four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches for you only on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Who says that we never deliver in the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? This is Jonathan Johnson with the latest.

CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+ will showcase special Serie A edition of The Golazo Show on Wednesday starting at 12 p.m. with host Poppy Miller alongside analysts Matteo Bonetti, Mike Grella, Marco Messina and Aaron West providing the latest updates on all eight Italian matches on the slate.

All times U.S./Eastern.

Wednesday, May 3

🇮🇹 Serie A: Juventus vs. Lecce, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 2:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Cremonese, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Sassuolo, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇺🇸 NWSL: NC Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: OL Reign vs. Angel City, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇲🇽 Concacaf Champions League: Leon vs. Tigres ➡️ FS1

Thursday, May 4

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

⚽ The Forward Line

Messi divorce ahead in Paris

The big story emerging this week has been PSG and Lionel Messi headed for a probable divorce, with the news coming shortly after him getting fined and suspended for his commercial trip to Saudi Arabia with family following the 3-1 home loss to Lorient in Ligue 1. The legendary Argentine has been disciplined by the capital club for the stunt as his contract closes on its final month, with the French champions out of contention for silverware beyond the league. Messi, soon to be 36, has suffered an underwhelming second half of the season after the 2022 FIFA World Cup success with his Albiceleste side and PSG are staring down the barrel at another overhaul this summer with head coach Christophe Galtier also expected to move on.

Kylian Mbappe remains top dog at Parc des Princes, but that has not saved Les Parisiens from some wretched form of late. It is that poor form which created this flashpoint with two days off canceled for all players after the loss to Lorient with Messi anticipating a win and scheduling the trip contingent on that. There was no accounting for another dreadful display which underlines just how dysfunctional PSG are right now, and a result that also hints that the Ligue 1 title race might not be dead after all with a huge clash between RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille coming up on Saturday.

The major upshot of all of this is that Messi and PSG's relations are at an all-time low and the chances of him seeing the Ligue 1 giants put a more attractive offer on the table than the one they offered up earlier this year are slim to none. The expectation in Paris is that the South American's deal expires and that Messi becomes a free agent at the end of June. We've got you covered with wall to wall coverage of everything Messi.

U.S. Open Cup returns to CBS Sports Golazo Network

We've got more U.S. Open Cup action for you exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Next week when the action returns, we'll deliver you four more games only on our streaming network.

For more information on why you should check out the matches, Roger Gonzalez has you covered with a look at some players to watch from each of the matches. Here's a look at whose likely to be in the spotlight when LA Galaxy host Seattle.

Gonzalez: "Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders. He's got a four-goal performance to his name this season. Both teams have a little bit of a rivalry, and they are both contenders to win the cup. But only one can advance here. Seattle have a better defense on paper, but that wasn't evident in their game last round, a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal FC. If they can get the defense fixed and eliminate the mistakes, they have enough to win this one and make a deep run."



