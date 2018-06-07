World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil the favorite, followed by Germany, Spain and France

Eight countries have better odds than Euro 2016 winner Portugal

The World Cup is a week away, and the action kicks off with host Russia taking on Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A month from there, we'll know who is the champion. And there are plenty of contenders, including reigning champ Germany, Lionel Messi and Argentina, the always talented Brazil, Spain, France and maybe a couple more who have an outside shot of winning. But who are the current favorites? 

And the latest odds from Bovada are out, with Neymar and Brazil leading the way, as well as the odds for each group winner. Here are those:

Outright winner

Brazil                            9/2
Germany                      19/4
Spain                            6/1
France                          13/2
Argentina                      19/2
Belgium                        12/1
England                        18/1
Uruguay                        25/1
Portugal                        28/1
Croatia                          33/1
Colombia                      40/1
Russia                          50/1
Poland                          80/1
Denmark                      100/1
Mexico                         100/1
Switzerland                  100/1
Sweden                        150/1
Senegal                        150/1
Egypt                            150/1
Iceland                          200/1
Serbia                           200/1
Japan                           200/1
Nigeria                         200/1
Peru                             200/1
Costa Rica                   300/1
Australia                      300/1
Iran                              500/1
Morocco                      500/1
South Korea                500/1
Tunisia                          500/1
Panama                        1000/1
Saudi Arabia                 1000/1

Group A winner

Uruguay                       5/7
Russia                          9/5
Egypt                            7/1
Saudi Arabia                 50/1

Group B winner

Spain                            1/2
Portugal                        2/1
Morocco                       16/1
Iran                               33/1

Group C winner

France                          1/3
Denmark                       9/2
Peru                              8/1
Australia                        25/1

Group D winner

Argentina                      5/8
Croatia                          9/4
Nigeria                          11/1
Iceland                          12/1

Group E winner

Brazil                            4/15
Switzerland                   13/2
Serbia                           7/1
Costa Rica                    25/1

Group F winner

Germany                       1/3
Mexico                           5/1
Sweden                         15/2
South Korea                  20/1

Group G winner

Belgium                        4/5
England                        6/5
Tunisia                          22/1
Panama                        66/1

Group H winner

Colombia                      6/5
Poland                          9/5
Senegal                        9/2
Japan                           9/1

