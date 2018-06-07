World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil the favorite, followed by Germany, Spain and France
Eight countries have better odds than Euro 2016 winner Portugal
The World Cup is a week away, and the action kicks off with host Russia taking on Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A month from there, we'll know who is the champion. And there are plenty of contenders, including reigning champ Germany, Lionel Messi and Argentina, the always talented Brazil, Spain, France and maybe a couple more who have an outside shot of winning. But who are the current favorites?
Here you can find SportsLine's odds and predictions, including winners of every group using David Sumpter's advanced Soccerbot computer model. Also, Sumpter believes one big team will crash out fairly early.
And the latest odds from Bovada are out, with Neymar and Brazil leading the way, as well as the odds for each group winner. Here are those:
Outright winner
Brazil 9/2
Germany 19/4
Spain 6/1
France 13/2
Argentina 19/2
Belgium 12/1
England 18/1
Uruguay 25/1
Portugal 28/1
Croatia 33/1
Colombia 40/1
Russia 50/1
Poland 80/1
Denmark 100/1
Mexico 100/1
Switzerland 100/1
Sweden 150/1
Senegal 150/1
Egypt 150/1
Iceland 200/1
Serbia 200/1
Japan 200/1
Nigeria 200/1
Peru 200/1
Costa Rica 300/1
Australia 300/1
Iran 500/1
Morocco 500/1
South Korea 500/1
Tunisia 500/1
Panama 1000/1
Saudi Arabia 1000/1
Group A winner
Uruguay 5/7
Russia 9/5
Egypt 7/1
Saudi Arabia 50/1
Group B winner
Spain 1/2
Portugal 2/1
Morocco 16/1
Iran 33/1
Group C winner
France 1/3
Denmark 9/2
Peru 8/1
Australia 25/1
Group D winner
Argentina 5/8
Croatia 9/4
Nigeria 11/1
Iceland 12/1
Group E winner
Brazil 4/15
Switzerland 13/2
Serbia 7/1
Costa Rica 25/1
Group F winner
Germany 1/3
Mexico 5/1
Sweden 15/2
South Korea 20/1
Group G winner
Belgium 4/5
England 6/5
Tunisia 22/1
Panama 66/1
Group H winner
Colombia 6/5
Poland 9/5
Senegal 9/2
Japan 9/1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Report: World Cup ref quits after probe
Adel Marwa Range won't get the chance to officiate in Russia
-
Your guide to picking a WC team
There will be 32 teams to choose from, but here are your best topions
-
England vs. Costa Rica preview
The Three Lions and Ticos are looking to build upon their chemistry before Russia
-
World Cup team previews
A team-by-team preview for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
2018 World Cup odds, expert picks
Thomas Rongen coached and scouted for U.S. Soccer and is sharing his World Cup picks
-
Mexico won't punish players for partying
The Mexican general secretary said it was not up to him to judge the players on their off-field...