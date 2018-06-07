World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil the favorite, followed by Germany, Spain and France

The World Cup is a week away, and the action kicks off with host Russia taking on Saudi Arabia on Thursday. A month from there, we'll know who is the champion. And there are plenty of contenders, including reigning champ Germany, Lionel Messi and Argentina, the always talented Brazil, Spain, France and maybe a couple more who have an outside shot of winning. But who are the current favorites?

Here you can find SportsLine's odds and predictions, including winners of every group using David Sumpter's advanced Soccerbot computer model. Also, Sumpter believes one big team will crash out fairly early.

And the latest odds from Bovada are out, with Neymar and Brazil leading the way, as well as the odds for each group winner. Here are those:

Outright winner

Brazil 9/2

Germany 19/4

Spain 6/1

France 13/2

Argentina 19/2

Belgium 12/1

England 18/1

Uruguay 25/1

Portugal 28/1

Croatia 33/1

Colombia 40/1

Russia 50/1

Poland 80/1

Denmark 100/1

Mexico 100/1

Switzerland 100/1

Sweden 150/1

Senegal 150/1

Egypt 150/1

Iceland 200/1

Serbia 200/1

Japan 200/1

Nigeria 200/1

Peru 200/1

Costa Rica 300/1

Australia 300/1

Iran 500/1

Morocco 500/1

South Korea 500/1

Tunisia 500/1

Panama 1000/1

Saudi Arabia 1000/1

Group A winner

Uruguay 5/7

Russia 9/5

Egypt 7/1

Saudi Arabia 50/1

Group B winner

Spain 1/2

Portugal 2/1

Morocco 16/1

Iran 33/1

Group C winner

France 1/3

Denmark 9/2

Peru 8/1

Australia 25/1

Group D winner

Argentina 5/8

Croatia 9/4

Nigeria 11/1

Iceland 12/1

Group E winner

Brazil 4/15

Switzerland 13/2

Serbia 7/1

Costa Rica 25/1

Group F winner

Germany 1/3

Mexico 5/1

Sweden 15/2

South Korea 20/1

Group G winner

Belgium 4/5

England 6/5

Tunisia 22/1

Panama 66/1

Group H winner

Colombia 6/5

Poland 9/5

Senegal 9/2

Japan 9/1