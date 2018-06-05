2018 World Cup odds and picks: Predictions, teams to fade from advanced computer model

The rosters have been finalized and the 2018 World Cup is set to get underway on June 14 in Russia. Germany is favored in the latest 2018 World Cup odds at 7-2. Traditional power Brazil follows closely at 4-1, and a trio of teams -- France, Spain and Argentina are going off at 6-1. Before you make any kind of pick on which country will win the 2018 World Cup, you'll want to see who European soccer expert David Sumpter is backing.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1800 percent.



We can tell you he's high on Belgium, a squad going off at 10-1 in the latest World Cup odds.

"Belgium boasts one of the most young and talented squads in this competition," Sumpter told SportsLine. "The Red Devils topped their qualification group in style, winning nine out of their 10 matches. Belgium's attack, which is spearheaded by Premier League playmakers Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, scored 43 goals in qualification. This could be the year the talented youngsters cash in."

One surprise: Sumpter wants no part of Portugal, even though it has Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or award in four of the last five seasons.



"Portugal captured its first major tournament win after defeating France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016," Sumpter said. "Though Portugal won Euro 2016, it did so by winning only one match in regulation. I believe Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 33 when this World Cup kicks off, is past his best, which will result in an another early World Cup exit for Portugal."



Germany 7-2



Germany 7-2

Brazil 4-1

France 6-1

Spain 6-1

Argentina 7-1

Belgium 10-1

England 20-1

Portugal 20-1

Uruguay 25-1

Poland 30-1

Colombia 40-1

Russia 40-1

Croatia 40-1

Mexico 60-1

Denmark 80-1

Switzerland 100-1

Sweden 150-1

Senegal 150-1

Serbia 200-1

Egypt 200-1

Iceland 200-1

Peru 200-1

Nigeria 250-1

Costa Rica 250-1

Japan 300-1

Australia 500-1

Morocco 500-1

South Korea 500-1

Iran 1000-1

Tunisia 1000-1

Panama 1000-1

Saudi Arabia 1000-1