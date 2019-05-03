Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight: Date, card, odds, start time, boxing live stream, undercard

One of the most-anticipated boxing matches of 2019 is finally upon us. Saturday night, unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will put his trio of 160-pound titles on the line when he battles IBF champion Daniel Jacobs. Alvarez and Jacobs have seemingly been on a collision course since both signed with streaming app DAZN in 2018, and the company had hopes of the two facing off sooner than later.

Alvarez is coming off his debut victory with DAZN in November where he scored a decisive third-round TKO over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden. Jacobs, meanwhile, scored a split decision win over Serhiy Derevianchenko (a former training partner) in October. The winner on Saturday could emerge as the next challenger for another recent DAZN signing (and Canelo rival) Gennady Golovkin. Golovkin is scheduled to face Steve Rolls in June, but most expect him to face the winner of this fight in September or October.

With so much going on this week around the card, we at CBS Sports aim to keep you as updated as possible with complete coverage from Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to get ready for Saturday night's showdown from Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Live stream: DAZN (watch exclusively here) | Price: $19.99/Month, $99.99/Year

Canelo vs. Jacobs fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Canelo Alvarez (c) -450 Daniel Jacobs +350 Unified middleweight championship Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500 Mauricio Herrera +900 Junior welterweights Lamont Roach Jr. -800 Jonathan Oquendo +500 Super featherweights Joseph Diaz Jr. N/A Freddy Fonseca N/A Super featherweights

Canelo vs. Jacobs fight news, information

Canelo vs. Jacobs features