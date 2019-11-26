2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule: BYU vs. Kansas, Dayton vs. Virginia Tech in semifinals

After a wild start to the Maui Invitational on Monday, including a huge first-round upset, the second round of the eight-team tournament begins Tuesday. And those semifinal matchups aren't quite what was anticipated.

Thanks to Virginia Tech's 71-66 upset over No. 3 Michigan State, the Hokies, not the Spartans, advanced to the semifinals and will meet Dayton at 8 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech improved to 6-0 with its improbable win over the Spartans and will be tested by the Flyers, who are also undefeated after improving to 4-0 with a 80-61 victory vs. Georgia. Dayton is led by forward Obi Toppin, a projected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Toppin led the Flyers with 25 points vs. the Bulldogs, who have a first-rounder as well in freshman Anthony Edwards.

No. 4 Kansas will face BYU in the other semifinal matchup at 10:30 p.m. with the winners meeting in Wednesday's championship game.

The Jayhawks had an easy time in a 93-63 victory vs. Division II Chaminade, the tournament's host as Devon Dotson led KU with 19 points. Kansas will be seeking its fifth consecutive victory vs. BYU, who pulled away from UCLA on the way to a 78-63 victory, spoiling a matchup between the Jayhawks and the Bruins, two of college basketball's most stories programs.

In the consolation bracket, Georgia will face Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. followed by Chaminade vs. UCLA at 5 p.m.

2019 Maui Invitational

All times ET

Monday's games

Game 1 : Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap

: Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap Game 2 : Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 -- Story Analysis

: No. 4 Kansas 93, Chaminade 63 -- Recap Game 4: BYU 78, UCLA 63 -- Recap

Tuesday's games



Game 5 : Georgia vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) -- GameTracker

: Chaminade vs. UCLA, 5 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 7 : Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday's games



5th place game : Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)



: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) 3rd place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)



