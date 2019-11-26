BYU
BYU pulls away late to beat UCLA 78-63 at Maui Invitational

  • Nov 26, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Brigham Young had shot well at times early this season, mostly had been mediocre.

The soft rims of the Lahaina Civic Center were just what the Cougars needed.

Jake Toolson scored 20 points, TJ Haws added 15 and BYU shot past UCLA 78-63 in the opening round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night.

''It's fun to play in this gym,'' said Toolson, who was 8 of 14 from the floor. ''The rims are soft, it feels like a high school gym and we feel like we can get good shots.

BYU (4-2) made up for a size disadvantage against UCLA with ball movement and good perimeter shooting. The Cougars hit 62% from the floor, 9 of 18 3s and used a pair of big runs to pull away in the second half.

Haws scored 12 of his points after halftime and Kolby Lee added 13 for BYU.

''We were trying to take great shots,'' Haws said. ''I thought we moved the ball really well, we made them guard us side to side, we kept our dribble alive from time to time, and guys stepped up and made big shots.''

UCLA (4-2) shot well early in both halves but went cold late to lose its second straight to a smaller-conference school.

Jules Bernard had 16 points and Cody Riley added 12 for the Bruins.

''We couldn't finish the game,'' UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. ''We're a young team, trying to figure it out, find a way. And they had a lot to do with that.''

The Day 1 Maui finale featured two teams with new coaches.

Cronin arrived at UCLA after a successful stint at Cincinnati hoping to rebuild a program that had lost its way under previous coach Steve Alford.

The Bruins were off to a solid start before a 10-point home loss to Hofstra in their last game before heading to Maui.

Mark Pope returned to BYU following at stint at Utah Valley, taking over after his former boss, Dave Rose retired.

The Cougars have wins over Cal State Fullerton and Houston, but lost to San Diego State and Boise State with star player Yoeli Childs suspended due to paperwork issues.

Both teams shot well early once in Maui.

UCLA worked the ball inside out and cooled after a fast start, finishing the first half 13 for 29 from the floor.

BYU offset the Bruins' size advantage by going outside and slashing, hitting 15 of 23 shots to lead 36-32.

The second half started the same way, both teams hitting shots, neither able to get much separation.

The Cougars took control with a 12-2 run to go up 63-54 with six minutes left and went on a late 15-2 run to put the Bruins away.

''BYU did a good job of moving the ball a lot, also driving and kicking the ball out,'' Bernard said. ''We started keying inside and they started kicking it out for 3s.''

BIG PICTURE

BYU struggled shooting at times this season but had no such problem in the Lahaina Civic Center to earn a spot in the Maui semifinals.

UCLA was unable to use its advantages in size and athleticism, and now is headed to the loser's side of the bracket.

UP NEXT

BYU plays No. 4 Kansas in Tuesday's semifinals.

UCLA faces Chaminade.

Key Players
J. Toolson
T. Campbell
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
8.2 Pts. Per Game 8.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
44.7 Field Goal % 43.6
45.2 Three Point % 53.3
83.3 Free Throw % 62.5
+ 2 Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Chris Smith 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Barcello, stolen by Cody Riley 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Connor Harding 38.0
  Cody Riley missed layup 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Smith 51.0
  Trevin Knell missed jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Shooting foul on Connor Harding 1:13
  Offensive rebound by UCLA 1:15
  Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot 1:16
Team Stats
Points 78 63
Field Goals 31-50 (62.0%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 18 14
Team 1 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 10
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Toolson G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bernard G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 4-2 364278
home team logo UCLA 4-2 323163
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 4-2 71.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo UCLA 4-2 74.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Toolson G 16.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.4 APG 42.3 FG%
3
J. Bernard G 5.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.2 APG 27.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Toolson G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
3
J. Bernard G 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
62.0 FG% 45.5
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
87.5 FT% 53.3
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
T. Haws
K. Lee
A. Barcello
D. Nixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 20 3 2 8/14 3/7 1/1 2 35 3 1 3 0 3
T. Haws 15 1 4 5/11 2/4 3/4 2 31 0 0 4 0 1
K. Lee 13 2 0 6/7 0/0 1/1 2 22 2 0 1 2 0
A. Barcello 9 1 5 4/5 1/2 0/0 3 29 0 0 2 0 1
D. Nixon 8 4 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 32 1 1 1 1 3
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
T. Knell
Y. Childs
E. Troy
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 9 10 0 3/4 1/1 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 3 7
C. Harding 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 2
T. Knell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 24 13 31/50 9/18 7/8 16 199 7 2 13 6 18
UCLA
Starters
C. Riley
T. Campbell
P. Ali
J. Hill
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Riley 12 6 1 6/11 0/0 0/2 2 31 1 0 3 3 3
T. Campbell 11 1 2 4/7 2/2 1/3 3 22 1 0 3 0 1
P. Ali 10 4 1 4/11 0/2 2/3 2 27 2 0 0 3 1
J. Hill 8 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 1 1
C. Smith 4 5 6 1/6 0/2 2/2 0 27 3 0 3 1 4
Bench
J. Bernard
A. Olesinski
D. Singleton
S. O'Neal
J. Jaquez Jr.
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
K. Nwuba
R. Stong
J. Kyman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bernard 16 6 2 5/11 3/7 3/5 3 29 1 0 1 3 3
A. Olesinski 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 1
D. Singleton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
S. O'Neal 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jaquez Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 2 0 0 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kyman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 15 25/55 5/14 8/15 16 199 10 0 13 12 14
