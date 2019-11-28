BYU shoots down Virginia Tech 90-77 at Maui Invitational
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Brigham Young cut side to side, whipped the ball around the perimeter, created one open shot after another.
The Cougars knocked most of those, turning the Maui Invitational third-place game into a rout.
TJ Haws scored 13 of his 20 points during a key second-half run and BYU made 17 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 90-77 on Wednesday night.
''It really came together for us in the second half, we moved the ball really well,'' Haws said. ''We trust in each other, we trust in our game plan, what coach is telling us. We're just finding the open shots and guys stepped up.''
The Cougars (5-3) turned a tight game into a rout with an array of 3-pointers, making 8 of 14 in the second half. Haws went 4 for 7 behind the arc and BYU shot 54% to leave Maui with two big victories.
The Cougars went 17 for 34 from 3-point range and had six players score in double figures.
''When you talk about a rhythm of a game that you're shooting for, it's not a tangible dot-to-dot diagram of a play,'' BYU coach Mark Pope said. ''It's an outline of how you want the game to feel. It's hard to learn and that's why it's elusive for us, but I think our trajectory is really good.''
The Hokies (6-2) matched the Cougars shot for shot in a tight first half but couldn't keep up in the second. Landers Nolley II had 22 points and P.J. Horne 13 for Virginia Tech, which lost despite shooting 53%.
''What they do defensively is difficult to stop,'' Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. ''I thought we did a fair job in the first half. In the second half, they played like old people and we played like little fellas.''
The Hokies were picked to finished 14th in the ACC their first season under Young but showed they might be a little better than that in Maui.
Virginia Tech pulled off the upset of the bracket by knocking off No. 3 Michigan State before losing to eventual runner-up Dayton.
BYU had a similar start in Maui in its first season under Pope, knocking off UCLA before falling to No. 4 Kansas, which went on to win its third Maui title earlier Wednesday.
The Hokies and Cougars traded baskets in a back-and-forth Maui finale.
Virginia Tech did it from all over, hitting 15 of 27 shots. BYU did its damage from the 3-point arc, making nine from long range.
Nolley had 15 points to give the Hokies a 37-35 halftime lead.
BYU kept hitting shots in the second half and went on a 17-2 run to go up 58-48. Haws had 13 points during run on three 3-pointers and two layups, including one on an inbound play under the basket after throwing the ball off the back of a Virginia Tech defender.
BYU kept making 3s to keep the Hokies from making a run.
''We've got to guard a little bit better,'' Young said. ''They make it hard one you.''
BIG PICTURE
By winning two games in Maui against large-conference schools, BYU showed the West Coast Conference may be more than a two-team race between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.
Virginia Tech played well in Maui but ran into two hot-shooting teams. The Hokies may very well be better than expected.
UP NEXT
BYU hosts Montana Tech on Saturday.
Virginia Tech hosts top-ranked Duke on Dec. 6.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|35.1
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|18.2
|Three Point %
|39.5
|52.6
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 3
|Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
|4.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Brigham Young
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Troy
|42.0
|Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 1
|Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|52.0
|Wabissa Bede missed layup
|54.0
|+ 1
|Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Zac Seljaas made free throw
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|90
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|32-59 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-22 (50.0%)
|17-34 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|29
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|4
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 6-2
|76.3 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Brigham Young 5-3
|72.4 PPG
|35 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Nolley II G
|20.0 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
30
|T. Haws G
|13.9 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.9 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Nolley II G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|T. Haws G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|53.4
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|22
|7
|1
|9/18
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|P. Horne
|13
|4
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|N. Alleyne
|12
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|W. Bede
|11
|4
|7
|5/13
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Radford
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|22
|7
|1
|9/18
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|P. Horne
|13
|4
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|N. Alleyne
|12
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|W. Bede
|11
|4
|7
|5/13
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Radford
|9
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wilkins
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Cattoor
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Cone
|2
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ojiako
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Aluma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|27
|14
|31/58
|11/22
|4/7
|13
|200
|1
|2
|8
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|20
|2
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Nixon
|14
|3
|1
|6/7
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Barcello
|13
|2
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Toolson
|11
|7
|8
|3/10
|3/9
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Lee
|10
|3
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|20
|2
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Nixon
|14
|3
|1
|6/7
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Barcello
|13
|2
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Toolson
|11
|7
|8
|3/10
|3/9
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Lee
|10
|3
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|10
|6
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|C. Harding
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Knell
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Maughan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Nield
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|27
|22
|32/59
|17/34
|9/11
|16
|200
|3
|2
|4
|3
|24
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
MANH
RI64
73
Final
-
MAINE
7UVA26
46
Final
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT66
71
Final
-
SFLA
NEB67
74
Final
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
DENVER
SNCLRA64
81
Final
-
MISS
PSU74
72
Final
-
SC
NIOWA72
78
Final
-
KSTATE
BRAD60
73
Final
-
HARTFD
SMU58
90
Final
-
8GONZAG
USM94
69
Final
-
GALLDET
UVM44
93
Final
-
NIAGARA
IPFW54
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
DEL61
75
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG67
93
Final
-
GENEVA
ROBERT62
102
Final
-
NORFLK
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
SALAB
LSALLE76
81
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
GMASON64
68
Final
-
ALCORN
ARKLR50
67
Final
-
SEMO
CSFULL57
64
Final
-
OKLAST
CUSE86
72
Final
-
TRINILL
VALPO71
98
Final
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST77
86
Final
-
PITT
NWEST72
59
Final
-
WICHST
WVU63
75
Final
-
UGA
CHAMIN80
77
Final
-
ECENT
UTEP71
91
Final
-
WCBC
IDST43
102
Final
-
13SETON
11OREG69
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
USD69
79
Final
-
SDAK
CALBPTST84
83
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB70
81
Final
-
SJST
OREGST48
83
Final
-
VATECH
BYU77
90
Final