No. 3 Michigan State beats UCLA 75-62 at Maui Invitational

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Cassius Winston scored 20 points, Xavier Tillman had 14 and No. 3 Michigan State knocked off UCLA 75-62 in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game on Wednesday.

The Spartans (5-2) opened the tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, but bounced back with consecutive solid performances.

Winston had a second straight strong performance after struggling in the opener and Michigan State used an 18-2 advantage in fast break points to close its Maui trip with a flourish.

UCLA (5-3) is young and talented but is still working on its cohesion early in the season. After beating up on host Chaminade, the Bruins struggled to get anything to fall from the perimeter, going 2 for 14 from the 3-point line.

Chris Smith had 13 points and Cody Riley scored 11 for UCLA.

Winston had to be coaxed out of the locker room by coach Tom Izzo before the Spartans' second game against Georgia. Winston is still trying to come to grips with the death of his brother Zachary on Nov. 9 and was weeping before the game against the Bulldogs.

Once on the court, the senior guard responded with one of his best games of the season, scoring 28 points and dishing out eight assists. He also made big plays down the stretch to help Michigan State overcome Anthony Edwards' 33-point second half.

Winston was sharp in the first half against UCLA, scoring 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting to help the Spartans build a 26-23 lead.

Michigan State opened the second half with a quick 10-2 run to go up 36-25 and pushed it to 15 points midway through.

UCLA tried to make a run, but the Spartans made 14 of 26 shots in the second half to keep the Bruins at bay.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA is still trying to find its way under first-year coach Mick Cronin. The Bruins lost two games in Maui and their only win was over Division II Chaminade.

Michigan State also is still sorting through things with Winston grieving and guard Joshua Langford out until at least January with a foot injury. The Spartans still won two games in Maui, against quality opponents.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State will likely fall a few notches in Monday's AP Top 25, but it may not be quite as far as it would have been after No. 1 Duke lost to at home to unranked Stephen F. Austin.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts San Jose State on Sunday.

Michigan State hosts top-ranked Duke on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
X. Tillman
23 F
T. Campbell
10 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
8.7 Pts. Per Game 8.7
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
47.8 Field Goal % 44.7
21.4 Three Point % 47.1
65.5 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Shooting foul on Conner George 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Cody Riley 14.0
  Jack Hoiberg missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jack Hoiberg made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr. 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 33.0
  Prince Ali missed jump shot 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston 1:01
Team Stats
Points 75 62
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 22-56 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 2-15 (13.3%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 21 19
Team 2 4
Assists 11 5
Steals 3 1
Blocks 9 2
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
C. Smith G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Michigan State 5-2 264975
home team logo UCLA 5-3 233962
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Michigan State 5-2 81.8 PPG 46.2 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo UCLA 5-3 72.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 17.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 6.2 APG 43.6 FG%
5
C. Smith G 11.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 20 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
5
C. Smith G 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
46.0 FG% 39.3
42.1 3PT FG% 13.3
84.0 FT% 76.2
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
R. Watts
A. Henry
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 20 2 4 7/17 3/8 3/3 1 35 1 0 2 0 2
X. Tillman 14 7 2 6/10 0/0 2/4 3 30 0 3 1 2 5
R. Watts 12 2 1 3/6 1/3 5/5 2 24 1 0 1 0 2
A. Henry 7 4 2 2/6 1/3 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 2 2
M. Bingham Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 3 0 0 1
Bench
M. Hall
G. Brown
K. Ahrens
T. Kithier
J. Marble
J. Hoiberg
C. George
B. Burke
B. Washington
F. Loyer
S. Izzo
J. Langford
J. Hauser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hall 8 2 0 1/2 0/0 6/6 5 17 0 0 0 0 2
G. Brown 6 4 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 2 2
K. Ahrens 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 2
T. Kithier 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 1 0 2 0
J. Marble 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/3 1 7 0 1 1 0 3
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 30 11 23/50 8/19 21/25 19 200 3 9 6 9 21
UCLA
Starters
C. Riley
P. Ali
T. Campbell
J. Jaquez Jr.
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Riley 11 6 2 4/10 0/0 3/5 4 32 0 0 1 1 5
P. Ali 10 2 0 4/14 0/4 2/2 4 25 0 0 1 1 1
T. Campbell 10 1 1 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 28 0 0 2 0 1
J. Jaquez Jr. 7 8 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 35 0 0 1 4 4
J. Hill 5 3 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 20 1 2 0 1 2
Bench
C. Smith
D. Singleton
J. Kyman
A. Olesinski
J. Bernard
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
K. Nwuba
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 13 4 1 3/5 0/0 7/8 4 27 0 0 0 3 1
D. Singleton 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kyman 3 3 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
A. Olesinski 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2
J. Bernard 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 29 5 22/56 2/15 16/21 19 200 1 2 7 10 19
