2020 McDonald's All-American Game roster: North Carolina leads way with four recruits in game, Duke with three
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
North Carolina is on pace to miss the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in Roy Williams' 17 seasons as coach. But Thursday's release of the McDonald's All-American Game rosters brought a reminder that this rut should only be temporary for the Tar Heels.
Four of North Carolina's five class of 2020 signees were selected to play in the annual showcase, which will be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The 24-man roster also features three Duke commits, two Kentucky commits and four uncommitted players.
Teams for the game have not been announced yet, but the game will feature the top-five players in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports rankings, and eight of the top 10.
Here is the full 24-man roster, including college commitment and ranking in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
|Rank
|Player
|Height
|POS
|High School
|College
|1
|Evan Mobley
|7-0
|C
|Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)
|USC
|
|2
|Cade Cunningham
|6-6
|G
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|Oklahoma State
|
|3
|Jalen Green
|6-6
|G
|Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
|Undecided
|
|4
|Terrence Clarke
|6-6
|W
|Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
|Kentucky
|
|5
|Ziaire Williams
|6-7
|W
|Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
|Undecided
|
|8
|Greg Brown III
|6-9
|F
|Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
|Undecided
|
|9
|Scottie Barnes
|6-8
|F
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|Florida State
|
|10
|Jalen Suggs
|6-4
|G
|Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)
|Gonzaga
|
|11
|Josh Christopher
|6-5
|G
|Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.)
|Undecided
|
|12
|Isaiah Todd
|6-9
|F
|Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)
|Michigan
|
|13
|Daishen Nix
|6-4
|G
|Trinity International (Las Vegas)
|UCLA
|
|14
|Day'ron Sharpe
|6-10
|C
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|North Carolina
|
|15
|Brandon Boston, Jr.
|6-6
|G
|Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
|Kentucky
|
|16
|Walker Kessler
|7-0
|C
|Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.)
|North Carolina
|
|17
|Jaden Springer
|6-5
|G
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Tennessee
|
|18
|Sharife Cooper
|6-0
|G
|McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)
|Auburn
|
|19
|Bryce Thompson
|6-5
|G
|Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)
|Kansas
|
|21
|Caleb Love
|6-3
|G
|Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
|North Carolina
|
|23
|Jeremy Roach
|6-2
|G
|Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)
|Duke
|
|24
|Nimari Burnett
|6-4
|G
|Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)
|Texas Tech
|
|26
|DJ Steward
|6-4
|G
|Whitney Young (Chicago)
|Duke
|
|30
|Mark Williams
|7-1
|C
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Duke
|
|31
|Dawson Garcia
|6-11
|F
|Prior Lake (Prior Lake, Minn.)
|Marquette
|
|58
|R.J. Davis
|6-1
|G
|Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)
|North Carolina
|
