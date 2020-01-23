2020 McDonald's All-American Game roster: North Carolina leads way with four recruits in game, Duke with three

Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game

North Carolina is on pace to miss the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in Roy Williams' 17 seasons as coach. But Thursday's release of the McDonald's All-American Game rosters brought a reminder that this rut should only be temporary for the Tar Heels.

Four of North Carolina's five class of 2020 signees were selected to play in the annual showcase, which will be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The 24-man roster also features three Duke commits, two Kentucky commits and four uncommitted players.

Teams for the game have not been announced yet, but the game will feature the top-five players in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports rankings, and eight of the top 10.

Here is the full 24-man roster, including college commitment and ranking in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

RankPlayerHeightPOSHigh SchoolCollege
1Evan Mobley7-0CRancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)USC
2Cade Cunningham6-6GMontverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)Oklahoma State
3Jalen Green6-6GProlific Prep (Napa, Calif.)Undecided
4Terrence Clarke6-6WBrewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)Kentucky
5Ziaire Williams6-7WSierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)Undecided
8Greg Brown III6-9FVandegrift (Austin, Texas)Undecided
9Scottie Barnes6-8FMontverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)Florida State
10Jalen Suggs6-4GMinnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)Gonzaga
11Josh Christopher6-5GMayfair (Lakewood, Calif.)Undecided
12Isaiah Todd6-9FWord of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)Michigan
13Daishen Nix6-4GTrinity International (Las Vegas)UCLA
14Day'ron Sharpe6-10CMontverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)North Carolina
15Brandon Boston, Jr.6-6GSierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)Kentucky
16Walker Kessler7-0CWoodward Academy (College Park, Ga.)North Carolina
17Jaden Springer6-5GIMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)Tennessee
18Sharife Cooper6-0GMcEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)Auburn
19Bryce Thompson6-5GWashington (Tulsa, Okla.)Kansas
21Caleb Love6-3GChristian Brothers (St. Louis)North Carolina
23Jeremy Roach6-2GPaul VI (Fairfax, Va.)Duke
24Nimari Burnett6-4GProlific Prep (Napa, Calif.)Texas Tech
26DJ Steward6-4GWhitney Young (Chicago)Duke
30Mark Williams7-1CIMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)Duke
31Dawson Garcia6-11FPrior Lake (Prior Lake, Minn.)Marquette
58R.J. Davis6-1GArchbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)North Carolina
