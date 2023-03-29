The 2023 Final Four teams have emerged from the madness and the schedule is set. The national semifinals features a mixed bag of teams with an underdog in FAU, a national power in UConn and two teams in San Diego State and Miami with strong programs that have never broken through for a national title. On April 3, one will emerge from that pack as the national champion to conclude a wild NCAA Tournament.

Up first at NRG Stadium in Houston next Saturday will be a meeting of mid-majors as No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed FAU meet in just the second-ever Final Four matchup between teams from outside the power conference structure. The Owls had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this season but have rattled off four straight victories under fifth-year coach Dusty May to prove they belong. But they will be tested against SDSU's bruising defense, which knocked out No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16.

In Saturday's second Final Four contest, No. 4 seed UConn will take on No. 5 seed Miami in a battle of the field's remaining power conference squads. The Hurricanes overcame a 13-point deficit against Texas in the Elite Eight behind 27 points from Jordan Miller to reach the program's first-ever Final Four. But they will have their hands full with the Huskies, who beat their first four NCAA Tournament opponents by at least 15 points each to put themselves in position to claim the program's fifth national title of the past 25 years.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap

(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap

Thursday -- Orlando

(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown



(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap

Friday -- Denver

(3) Baylor 74, (14) UC Santa Barbara 56 -- Recap

(6) Creighton 72, (11) NC State 63 -- Recap

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap



(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Birmingham

(1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap

Saturday -- Orlando



(5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap

Sunday - Denver

(6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap

Saturday -- Sacramento

(15) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 24 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 26 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

(5) San Diego State 57, (6) Creighton 56 -- Aztecs earn first Final Four berth in program history

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap



FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Columbus

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset



(9) FAU 66, (8) Memphis 65 -- Recap

Thursday -- Orlando

(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap

(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap

Friday -- Greensboro

(11) Kentucky 61, (6) Providence 53 -- Recap

(3) Kansas State 77, (14) Montana State 65 -- Recap

Friday -- Columbus

(7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half

(2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Sunday -- Columbus

(9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap

Saturday -- Orlando

(4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16

Sunday -- Greensboro

(3) Kansas State 75, (6) Kentucky 69 -- Recap

Sunday -- Columbus

(7) Michigan St. 69 (2) Marquette 60 -- Tom Izzo heads back to Sweet 16

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 23 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

ELITE EIGHT



Saturday, March 25 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

(9) FAU 79, (3) Kansas State 76 -- Owls headed to first Final Four

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap



FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap

(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56 -- Recap

(4) Indiana 71, (13) Kent State 60 -- Recap

Friday -- Greensboro

(3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap

(11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones

Thursday -- Des Moines

(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap

(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Birmingham

(1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap



Sunday -- Albany

(5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap

Saturday -- Des Moines

(2) Texas 71, (10) Penn St. 66 -- Recap



Sunday -- Greensboro

(3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 24 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 26 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

(5) Miami 88, (2) Texas 81 -- Hurricanes clinch trip to first Final Four

West

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Des Moines

(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap

(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap

(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap



(4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance

Friday -- Denver

(3) Gonzaga 82, (14) Grand Canyon 70 -- Recap

(6) TCU 72, (11) Arizona State 70 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Des Moines

(8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas stays calm down stretch



Sunday -- Albany

(4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap

Sunday -- Denver

(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga -- Recap

Saturday -- Sacramento

(2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap



SWEET 16

Thursday, March 23 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 25 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

(4) UConn 82, (3) Gonzaga 54 -- Huskies return to Final Four for first time since 2014

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State -- 6:09 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami -- 8:49 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston