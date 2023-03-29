The 2023 Final Four teams have emerged from the madness and the schedule is set. The national semifinals features a mixed bag of teams with an underdog in FAU, a national power in UConn and two teams in San Diego State and Miami with strong programs that have never broken through for a national title. On April 3, one will emerge from that pack as the national champion to conclude a wild NCAA Tournament.
Up first at NRG Stadium in Houston next Saturday will be a meeting of mid-majors as No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed FAU meet in just the second-ever Final Four matchup between teams from outside the power conference structure. The Owls had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this season but have rattled off four straight victories under fifth-year coach Dusty May to prove they belong. But they will be tested against SDSU's bruising defense, which knocked out No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16.
In Saturday's second Final Four contest, No. 4 seed UConn will take on No. 5 seed Miami in a battle of the field's remaining power conference squads. The Hurricanes overcame a 13-point deficit against Texas in the Elite Eight behind 27 points from Jordan Miller to reach the program's first-ever Final Four. But they will have their hands full with the Huskies, who beat their first four NCAA Tournament opponents by at least 15 points each to put themselves in position to claim the program's fifth national title of the past 25 years.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores
All times Eastern
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
- (9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
- (1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Thursday -- Orlando
- (13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
- (5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Friday -- Denver
Thursday -- Sacramento
- (7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
- (15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Birmingham
- (1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap
Saturday -- Orlando
- (5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap
Sunday - Denver
- (6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap
Saturday -- Sacramento
- (15) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 24 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
- (5) San Diego State 71, (1) Alabama 64 -- Aztecs stun No. 1 Tide, move to Elite Eight
- (6) Creighton 86, (15) Princeton 75 -- Recap
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 26 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
(5) San Diego State 57, (6) Creighton 56 -- Aztecs earn first Final Four berth in program history
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Columbus
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset
- (9) FAU 66, (8) Memphis 65 -- Recap
Thursday -- Orlando
Friday -- Greensboro
Friday -- Columbus
- (7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half
- (2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap
SECOND ROUND
Sunday -- Columbus
- (9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap
Saturday -- Orlando
- (4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16
Sunday -- Greensboro
- (3) Kansas State 75, (6) Kentucky 69 -- Recap
Sunday -- Columbus
- (7) Michigan St. 69 (2) Marquette 60 -- Tom Izzo heads back to Sweet 16
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 23 -- Madison Square Garden, New York
- (3) Kansas State 98, (7) Michigan State 93 -- Nowell powers Wildcats in overtime thriller
- (9) FAU 62, (4) Tennessee 55 -- Owls keep dream season alive
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 25 -- Madison Square Garden, New York
- (9) FAU 79, (3) Kansas State 76 -- Owls headed to first Final Four
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
Friday -- Albany
Friday -- Greensboro
- (3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap
- (11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones
Thursday -- Des Moines
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Birmingham
- (1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap
Sunday -- Albany
- (5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap
Saturday -- Des Moines
- (2) Texas 71, (10) Penn St. 66 -- Recap
Sunday -- Greensboro
- (3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 24 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
- (5) Miami 89, (1) Houston 75 -- Canes back to Elite Eight for second straight season
- (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas -- Recap
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 26 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
(5) Miami 88, (2) Texas 81 -- Hurricanes clinch trip to first Final Four
West
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Des Moines
Thursday -- Sacramento
Friday -- Albany
- (5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap
- (4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance
Friday -- Denver
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Des Moines
- (8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas stays calm down stretch
Sunday -- Albany
- (4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap
Sunday -- Denver
- (6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga -- Recap
Saturday -- Sacramento
- (2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 23 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- (4) UConn 88, (8) Arkansas 65 -- Huskies trounce Razorbacks, move to Elite Eight
- (3) Gonzaga 79, (2) UCLA 76 -- Zags rally late to stun Bruins, advance to Elite Eight
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 25 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- (4) UConn 82, (3) Gonzaga 54 -- Huskies return to Final Four for first time since 2014
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
- (9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State -- 6:09 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (4) UConn vs. (5) Miami -- 8:49 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston