Saturday is headlined by the beginning of the second round in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with some tremendous matchups on the schedule as we take another big step toward crowning a national champion. The opening game on the slate features No. 7 seed Dayton battling No. 2 seed Arizona with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The action continues in Salt Lake City, Utah with No. 5 seed Gonzaga facing No. 4 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a close win over Samford, while the Bulldogs knocked off McNeese in commanding fashion.

No. 9 seed Michigan State faces the West Region's top seed in North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 5-0 all-time against the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 Oakland -- the Cinderella of the opening day of the first round -- will face No. 11 seed NC State. Oakland guard Jack Gohlke will look to ride his momentum after becoming just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to hit 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game during an 80-76 win over No. 3 seed Kentucky.

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

East

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Omaha

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65, OT | Recap

(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65 | Recap

(13) Yale 78 (4) Auburn 76 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Omaha

(7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State, 6:10 p.m. | TNT (watch live)

(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois, 8:40 p.m. | TNT (watch live)

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn, 7:45 p.m. | truTV

Sunday -- Spokane

(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 28 -- Boston

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 30 -- Boston

South

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 | Recap

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69 | Recap

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(9) Texas A&M 98 (8) Nebraska 83 | Recap

(1) Houston 82, (16) Longwood 46 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47 | Recap

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State, 7:10 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

Sunday -- Memphis

(9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston, 8:40 p.m. | TNT

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette | CBS (watch live)

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke vs.(12) James Madison, 5:15 p.m. | CBS

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Dallas

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60 | Recap



(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 72 | Recap

Friday -- Charlotte

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44 | Recap

(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 | Recap

Friday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65 | Recap

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 | Recap

(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton, 9:40 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 86 vs. (4) Kansas, 3:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State, 2:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Dallas

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas

West

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Charlotte

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51 | Recap

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62| Recap

Thursday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 | Recap

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67 | Recap

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap

(12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 78, 7) Dayton 68 | Recap

(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas | 3:15 p.m. CBS (watch live)

Saturday -- Charlotte

(9) Michigan St. vs. (1) North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. CBS (watch live)

Sunday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 7:10 p.m. TBS (watch live)

Sunday -- Memphis

(3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 6:10 p.m. TNT (watch live)

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles

(2) Arizona vs. TBA

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona