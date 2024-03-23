Saturday is headlined by the beginning of the second round in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with some tremendous matchups on the schedule as we take another big step toward crowning a national champion. The opening game on the slate features No. 7 seed Dayton battling No. 2 seed Arizona with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
The action continues in Salt Lake City, Utah with No. 5 seed Gonzaga facing No. 4 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a close win over Samford, while the Bulldogs knocked off McNeese in commanding fashion.
No. 9 seed Michigan State faces the West Region's top seed in North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 5-0 all-time against the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 14 Oakland -- the Cinderella of the opening day of the first round -- will face No. 11 seed NC State. Oakland guard Jack Gohlke will look to ride his momentum after becoming just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to hit 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game during an 80-76 win over No. 3 seed Kentucky.
Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who will cut down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of CBS Sports brackets players three of the last five years.
2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Omaha
- (11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap
- (3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap
- (2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap
- (7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap
Friday -- Brooklyn
Friday -- Spokane
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Omaha
- (7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State, 6:10 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois, 8:40 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn, 7:45 p.m. | truTV
Sunday -- Spokane
- (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 28 -- Boston
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 30 -- Boston
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Indianapolis
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Brooklyn
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
- (14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State, 7:10 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
Sunday -- Memphis
- (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston, 8:40 p.m. | TNT
Sunday -- Indianapolis
(10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette | CBS (watch live)
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (4) Duke vs.(12) James Madison, 5:15 p.m. | CBS
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Charlotte
Friday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Indianapolis
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
- (7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton, 9:40 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (5) Gonzaga 86 vs. (4) Kansas, 3:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
Sunday -- Indianapolis
- (1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State, 2:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Charlotte
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap
- (12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (2) Arizona 78, 7) Dayton 68 | Recap
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas | 3:15 p.m. CBS (watch live)
Saturday -- Charlotte
- (9) Michigan St. vs. (1) North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. CBS (watch live)
Sunday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 7:10 p.m. TBS (watch live)
Sunday -- Memphis
- (3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 6:10 p.m. TNT (watch live)
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles
(2) Arizona vs. TBA
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona