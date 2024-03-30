Elite Eight action begins on Saturday with two intriguing matchups that decide who gets the first two tickets to the Final Four next week in Glendale, Arizona. The opening game features reigning national champion and No. 1 overall seed UConn seeking a return to the Final Four when they face No. 3 Illinois in the East Regional final in Boston.

The Huskies are coming off a statement 82-52 win over San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Illinois is riding high after knocking off No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-69 to advance to the program's first Elite Eight since 2005.

The second and final game of the day will see No. 4 seed Alabama battle No. 6 seed Clemson in the West Regional final on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. Neither team has reached the Final Four, and both are making their second Elite Eight appearance.

Clemson is coming off a shocking 77-72 win over No. 2 seed Arizona, while the Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1 seed North Carolina to advance. The winners of Saturday's games will face each other in the Final Four next Saturday.

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

East

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Omaha

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65, OT | Recap

(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65 | Recap

(13) Yale 78 (4) Auburn 76 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Omaha

(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56 | Recap

(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63 | Recap

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 | Recap

Sunday -- Spokane

(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State | Recap

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 28 -- Boston

(1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52 | Recap

(3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 | Recap

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 30 -- Boston

(1) UConn vs. (3) Illinois, 6:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)

South

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 | Recap

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69 | Recap

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(9) Texas A&M 98 (8) Nebraska 83 | Recap

(1) Houston 82, (16) Longwood 46 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47 | Recap

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 | Recap

Sunday -- Memphis

(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 | Recap

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 | Recap

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Dallas

(11) NC State 67, (2) Marquette 58 | Recap

(4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51 | Recap

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas

(11) NC State vs. (4) Duke, 5:05 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60 | Recap



(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 72 | Recap

Friday -- Charlotte

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44 | Recap

(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 | Recap

Friday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65 | Recap

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 | Recap

(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58 | Recap

(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT) | Recap

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 76 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Detroit

(1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68 | Recap

(2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75 | Recap



ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Detroit

(2) Tennessee vs. (1) Purdue, 2:20 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

West

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Charlotte

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51 | Recap

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62| Recap

Thursday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 | Recap

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67 | Recap

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap

(12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 | Recap

Saturday -- Charlotte

(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap

Sunday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 | Recap

Sunday -- Memphis

(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles

(6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72 | Recap

(4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87 | Recap

ELITE EIGHT

(6) Clemson vs. Alabama, 8:49 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)

Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona