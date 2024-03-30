Elite Eight action begins on Saturday with two intriguing matchups that decide who gets the first two tickets to the Final Four next week in Glendale, Arizona. The opening game features reigning national champion and No. 1 overall seed UConn seeking a return to the Final Four when they face No. 3 Illinois in the East Regional final in Boston.
The Huskies are coming off a statement 82-52 win over San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Illinois is riding high after knocking off No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-69 to advance to the program's first Elite Eight since 2005.
The second and final game of the day will see No. 4 seed Alabama battle No. 6 seed Clemson in the West Regional final on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. Neither team has reached the Final Four, and both are making their second Elite Eight appearance.
Clemson is coming off a shocking 77-72 win over No. 2 seed Arizona, while the Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1 seed North Carolina to advance. The winners of Saturday's games will face each other in the Final Four next Saturday.
2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Omaha
- (11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap
- (3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap
- (2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap
- (7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap
Friday -- Brooklyn
Friday -- Spokane
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Omaha
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State | Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 28 -- Boston
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 30 -- Boston
(1) UConn vs. (3) Illinois, 6:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Indianapolis
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Brooklyn
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
- (11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 | Recap
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
(11) NC State vs. (4) Duke, 5:05 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Charlotte
Friday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Indianapolis
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
- (1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 76 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Detroit
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Detroit
(2) Tennessee vs. (1) Purdue, 2:20 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Charlotte
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap
- (12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 | Recap
Saturday -- Charlotte
- (1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles
ELITE EIGHT
- (6) Clemson vs. Alabama, 8:49 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)
Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona