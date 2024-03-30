Teams on quite the roll meet when the sixth-seeded Clemson Tigers battle the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in a 2024 NCAA Tournament West Region Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. The Tigers (24-11), who tied for fifth in the ACC with Wake Forest and Syracuse at 11-9, are coming off an impressive 77-72 win over second-seeded Arizona on Thursday. The Crimson Tide (24-11), who tied for second in the SEC at 13-5 with Kentucky, Auburn and South Carolina, outlasted top-seeded North Carolina 89-87 in a Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday. Clemson defeated Alabama 85-77 during the regular season on Nov. 28.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. Clemson leads the all-time series 8-4, but Alabama holds a 3-2 series edge in games played at neutral sites. The Crimson Tide are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Bob Konarski.

A high-volume, seasoned and successful bettor, Konarski joined SportsLine in 2022 and promptly went 116-97-10 on college basketball picks. Konarski heads into the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on a 56-38-2 college basketball run that has netted $100 followers $1,354. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has his sights on Clemson vs. Alabama in the 2024 Elite Eight and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Alabama vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -3.5

Clemson vs. Alabama over/under: 164.5 points

Clemson vs. Alabama money line: Clemson +138, Alabama -165

CLEM: The Tigers have hit the first-half money line in 22 of their last 32 games (+9.95 units)

BAMA: The Crimson Tide have hit the game total over in 26 of their last 35 games (+16.10 units)

Clemson vs. Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears helps power the Crimson Tide attack. He scored 18 points and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Thursday's win over North Carolina. He registered a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-61 victory over Grand Canyon in the second round. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 straight games. In the first meeting against Clemson, Sears scored 23 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes.

Senior guard Aaron Estrada put forth a dominant performance in the Sweet 16 win over North Carolina. In 35 minutes of action, he poured in 19 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. He had eight points and 10 boards in the win over Grand Canyon. The fifth-year player, who is in his first season with the Crimson Tide, is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Clemson can cover

Center P.J. Hall came up big in the Sweet 16 win over Arizona. In 31 minutes, he scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last eight games, and has seven double-doubles on the year. In November, he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 90-69 win over Alcorn State. He had 21 points and eight rebounds in the win over Alabama. In 35 games, all starts, Hall is averaging 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists.

Senior guard Joseph Girard III poured in 16 points, while dishing out four assists and grabbing two rebounds in the November meeting with Alabama. He has reached double-digit scoring 29 times this season, including a 13-point effort in a 72-64 second-round win over third-seeded Baylor last Sunday. He scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 89-78 win over Boston College on Jan. 13. In 35 starts, Girard is averaging 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.9 minutes. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. Alabama picks

Konarski is leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Clemson in the 2024 Elite Eight, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 56-38 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.