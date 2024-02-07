The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (18-4) and the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-6) link up in an SEC rivalry matchup on Wednesday. Alabama is playing well lately, winning 10 of its last 11 games. On Feb. 3, the Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 99-67. After a two-game skid, Auburn is getting back on track. The Tigers have won two games in a row, including beating Ole Miss 91-77 on Feb. 3.

Tipoff from the Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 100-59. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Alabama and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -5.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 163.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -227, Crimson Tide +185

ALA: Alabama has hit the game total Over in 21 of its last 36 games

AUB: Auburn has hit the 1H money line in 22 of its last 32 games

Alabama vs. Auburn picks:

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears is a skilled playmaker for the Tide. The Alabama native leads the SEC in scoring (20.1) with 3.9 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 44% from beyond the arc. He's scored 20-plus in seven of his last eight games. On Feb. 3 versus Mississippi State, Sears tallied 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Crimson Tide have one of the best offenses in the SEC. They are currently first in the conference in scoring per game (89.9), second in field-goal percentage (48.5%) and third in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome has his imprint all over the game for the Tigers. Broome lives in the lane as a scorer and rebounder. The Florida native is first in the SEC in rebounds (8.8) while being second in field-goal percentage (56.3%) and blocks (2.3). Furthermore, he averages a team-best 15.7 points per game.

On Jan. 31 against Vanderbilt, Broome recorded 16 points, 11 boards and five blocks. He's notched at least three blocks in four straight games. Junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been another athletic contributor for the Tigers. Baker-Mazara can handle the rock and be a nice asset from downtown. He averages 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Baker-Mazara tallied 15 points, nine boards and two assists.

How to make Auburn vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 157 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Alabama vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?