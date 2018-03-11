American Athletic Conference tournament bracket, results, scores: Cincinnati beats Houston in final
Cincinnati took down Houston in the final of the AAC Tournament
Well, it wasn't easy, but No. 1-seed Cincinnati completed the sweep of the regular season title and conference tournament title in the American Athletic Conference with a 56-55 win over Houston on Sunday.
The Bearcats also suffered a scare against No. 5 Memphis in the semifinals, but will enter the NCAA Tournament on a hot streak.
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday
- TV: CBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
- Stream: CBS, WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77
Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 9: No. 1 Cincinnati 70, vs. No. 5 Memphis 60
Game 10: Houston 77, Wichita State 74
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 11: Cincinnati 56, Houston 55
