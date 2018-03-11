American Athletic Conference tournament bracket, results, scores: Cincinnati beats Houston in final

Cincinnati took down Houston in the final of the AAC Tournament

Well, it wasn't easy, but No. 1-seed Cincinnati completed the sweep of the regular season title and conference tournament title in the American Athletic Conference with a 56-55 win over Houston on Sunday.

The Bearcats also suffered a scare against No. 5 Memphis in the semifinals, but will enter the NCAA Tournament on a hot streak.

 You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
  • Dates: Thursday-Sunday
  • TVCBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
  • Stream: CBS, WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77  
Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61,  No. 9 SMU 51
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: No. 1 Cincinnati 70, vs. No. 5 Memphis 60
Game 10: Houston 77, Wichita State 74

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Cincinnati 56, Houston 55

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices