Temple avoids upset, holds off Tulane 82-77 in AAC 1st round

  • Mar 08, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. hit three free throws in the final minute and Temple avoided being upset by a lower seed in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament for the second year in a row, holding off Tulane 82-77 Thursday night.

Temple, the No. 7 seed, advances to face second-seeded Wichita State on Friday in the tourney quarterfinals.

Last year the eighth-seeded Owls were upset by No. 9 seed ECU.

Nate Pierre-Louis made a free throw with 1:01 left to give Temple a 77-71 lead, but the 10th-seeded Green Wave roared back behind two Cameron Reynolds 3-pointers sandwiched around an Alston free throw to make it 78-77 with :37 remaining. Alston was fouled with :16 left and hit both free throws to make it 80-77, and Caleb Daniels missed a 3 with :05 left that would have tied the game. Josh Brown added two free throws with a second left to set the final score.

Obi Enechionyia led the Owls (17-14) with 19 points. Alston added 17 points and dished eight assists and Brown added 15 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.

Reynolds hit 3 of 7 from distance and paced Tulane (14-17) with 22 points. Melvin Frazier added 15 points and Samir Sehic and Ray Ona Embo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Key Players
C. Reynolds
J. Brown
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
8.6 Pts. Per Game 8.6
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.8 Field Goal % 40.5
35.3 Three Point % 37.8
70.3 Free Throw % 72.1
+ 1 Josh Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Josh Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Melvin Frazier 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 3.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Cornish 16.0
+ 3 Cameron Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Melvin Frazier 32.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 77 82
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 28
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 24 20
Team 3 3
Assists 17 15
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Reynolds G/F
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
O. Enechionyia F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 14-17 354277
home team logo Temple 17-14 394382
O/U 143.0, TEMPLE -6.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 14-17 73.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Temple 17-14 69.6 PPG 38 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
5
C. Reynolds G/F 14.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.2 APG 40.5 FG%
0
O. Enechionyia F 10.9 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.2 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Reynolds G/F 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
0
O. Enechionyia F 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 44.4
42.1 3PT FG% 52.4
64.7 FT% 79.3
Tulane
Starters
C. Reynolds
M. Frazier
R. Ona Embo
B. Paul
J. Cornish
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Reynolds 37 22 4 3 1 0 2 1 8/17 3/7 3/4 0 4
M. Frazier 33 15 5 2 0 0 3 5 5/10 1/3 4/6 0 5
R. Ona Embo 35 10 2 5 1 1 1 2 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 1
B. Paul 14 9 6 0 0 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 4
J. Cornish 29 6 5 6 0 1 2 3 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 4
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
B. Ajang
C. Slater
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
S. Barrett
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 24 11 4 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/3 1/2 3 1
C. Daniels 16 3 5 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 4
B. Ajang 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 0
C. Slater 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 34 17 2 2 10 20 29/61 8/19 11/17 10 24
Temple
Starters
O. Enechionyia
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
Q. Rose
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Enechionyia 38 19 3 1 0 3 1 3 5/9 5/7 4/4 0 3
S. Alston Jr. 33 17 1 8 0 0 1 1 6/10 2/4 3/4 0 1
J. Brown 36 15 6 3 2 1 1 2 4/8 1/2 6/8 2 4
Q. Rose 29 9 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/11 1/4 2/2 1 2
E. Aflakpui 10 4 1 1 1 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Moorman II
D. Moore
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
T. Lowe
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
S. Leonard
J. Hamilton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 20 10 1 1 0 1 0 3 2/6 2/3 4/4 0 1
D. Moore 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 2
N. Pierre-Louis 19 3 6 1 1 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 2 4
D. Perry 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez de Carvalho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moore II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 25 15 4 5 6 16 24/54 11/21 23/29 5 20
NCAA BB Scores