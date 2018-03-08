Temple avoids upset, holds off Tulane 82-77 in AAC 1st round
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. hit three free throws in the final minute and Temple avoided being upset by a lower seed in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament for the second year in a row, holding off Tulane 82-77 Thursday night.
Temple, the No. 7 seed, advances to face second-seeded Wichita State on Friday in the tourney quarterfinals.
Last year the eighth-seeded Owls were upset by No. 9 seed ECU.
Nate Pierre-Louis made a free throw with 1:01 left to give Temple a 77-71 lead, but the 10th-seeded Green Wave roared back behind two Cameron Reynolds 3-pointers sandwiched around an Alston free throw to make it 78-77 with :37 remaining. Alston was fouled with :16 left and hit both free throws to make it 80-77, and Caleb Daniels missed a 3 with :05 left that would have tied the game. Josh Brown added two free throws with a second left to set the final score.
Obi Enechionyia led the Owls (17-14) with 19 points. Alston added 17 points and dished eight assists and Brown added 15 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
Reynolds hit 3 of 7 from distance and paced Tulane (14-17) with 22 points. Melvin Frazier added 15 points and Samir Sehic and Ray Ona Embo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|8.6
|Pts. Per Game
|8.6
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|35.3
|Three Point %
|37.8
|70.3
|Free Throw %
|72.1
|+ 1
|Josh Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Josh Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Melvin Frazier
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|3.0
|Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Cornish
|16.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Melvin Frazier
|32.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|82
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|28
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|14.8 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|40.5 FG%
|
0
|O. Enechionyia F
|10.9 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.2 APG
|37.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Reynolds G/F
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|O. Enechionyia F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|37
|22
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8/17
|3/7
|3/4
|0
|4
|M. Frazier
|33
|15
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5/10
|1/3
|4/6
|0
|5
|R. Ona Embo
|35
|10
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|B. Paul
|14
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Cornish
|29
|6
|5
|6
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Enechionyia
|38
|19
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5/9
|5/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|S. Alston Jr.
|33
|17
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|36
|15
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|4
|Q. Rose
|29
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
-
OREGST
USC48
61
2nd 0.0 PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV64
63
2nd 1:52
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
2nd 7.0 CBSSN
-
12UNC
24MIAMI59
56
2nd 7:47 ESPN
-
BAYLOR
18WVU30
42
2nd 15:22 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU49
50
2nd 5:36
-
BUTLER
SETON53
55
2nd 10:36 FS1
-
ECU
UCF45
50
2nd 7:49 ESPU
-
SC
ARK39
52
2nd 11:42 SECN
-
UAB
WKY35
46
2nd 19:37
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0154.5 O/U
-4.0
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm