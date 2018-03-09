SMU
CINCY

No. 8 Cincinnati tops SMU 61-51 in AAC quarters

  STATS AP
  Mar 09, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Kyle Washington scored 15 points and Gary Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday to help No. 8 Cincinnati beat SMU 61-51 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Bearcats also got 13 points from Cane Broome and rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to move on to the semifinals against the winner of the Tulsa-Memphis game.

Jahmal McMurray led SMU with 17 points and Ben Emelogu had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Mustangs got eight points and six rebounds from their best big man, Akoy Agau. But Agau reinjured a severely sprained ankle on the first possession of the game and wasn't much of a factor in his 24 minutes.

It took Cincinnati nearly 35 minutes - and 10 misses - for the Bearcats to make a 3-pointer, but it proved the turning point. Cincinnati finished the game 2 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Broome made the first 3-pointer with 5:34 left in the game, then got fouled on his next 3-point attempt and made all three free throws. Clark connected from the corner for another 3-pointer and suddenly the Bearcats had a 57-47 lead with 3:27 left in the game.

Agau hit a 3 to start a 7-0 spurt by SMU that gave the Mustangs their biggest lead, 38-32 with 15:27 left.

The Bearcats, however, converted four straight offensive rebounds and added a layup by Tre Scott to regain the lead 42-38 with just over 11 minutes to play.

Cincinnati hit only two perimeter shots in the first half, but still led 28-27 at the break thanks to eight offensive rebounds. Washington scored nine points, all in the paint, to keep Cincinnati afloat.

BIG PICTURE

CINCINNATI: The Bearcats got the dreaded first game of the tournament jitters out of the way. Cincinnati was very good defensively, as usual, but the Bearcats' perimeter players, especially Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer, need to make a few jump shots to open things up.

SMU: Any evaluation of the Mustangs' season has to begin with injuries to their best players - Shake Milton (hand) and Jarrey Foster (torn ACL) in the middle of the season and season-long problems for Ben Emelogu (hand) and Akoy Agau (ankle). That crippled the Mustangs' hopes of reaching the NCAAs and decided their fate in the AAC Tournament when Agau couldn't play because of ankle injury. Emelogu and Agau won't be back and Milton could be headed to the NBA so a rebuild is in order.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 51 61
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 22 23
Team 2 2
Assists 7 17
Steals 8 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 1 0
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 17-16 70.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 28-4 75.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 14.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.6 APG 43.0 FG%
24
K. Washington F 11.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.3 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 17 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
24
K. Washington F 15 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 42.1
23.8 3PT FG% 14.3
100.0 FT% 57.9
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
B. Emelogu II
A. Agau
J. Whitt
E. Landrum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 38 17 6 1 2 1 1 1 8/20 1/6 0/0 1 5
B. Emelogu II 38 11 7 2 3 0 1 4 4/11 1/4 2/2 1 6
A. Agau 24 8 6 1 1 0 5 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 2 4
J. Whitt 32 4 1 2 1 0 2 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
E. Landrum 32 2 4 0 1 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
E. Chargois
W. Douglas
J. Foster
S. Milton
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chargois 16 6 5 0 0 0 2 3 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 3
W. Douglas 20 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 30 7 8 1 11 18 22/56 5/21 2/2 8 22
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Washington
G. Clark
J. Jenifer
J. Evans III
J. Cumberland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Washington 27 15 7 1 0 1 4 0 7/13 0/0 1/2 3 4
G. Clark 30 12 11 1 0 1 4 1 4/7 1/1 3/5 2 9
J. Jenifer 25 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/3 2/2 1 0
J. Evans III 24 2 2 3 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
J. Cumberland 34 0 5 8 1 1 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/1 2 3
Bench
C. Broome
T. Scott
N. Brooks
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
K. Williams
J. Bart
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Broome 24 13 3 2 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/4 4/5 2 1
T. Scott 12 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
N. Brooks 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/1 1 0
T. Moore 6 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
E. Nsoseme 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Williams 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/1 0 1
J. Bart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 37 17 2 4 11 10 24/57 2/14 11/19 14 23
NCAA BB Scores