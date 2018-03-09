UCF wards off ECU down the stretch to advance in AAC tourney
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 17 points and A.J. Davis scored 14 and No. 6-seed Central Florida beat 11th seed East Carolina 66-52 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament first round game Thursday night.
Central Florida (19-12) advances to play No. 3 seed Houston, which had a bye, in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday.
Taylor and Davis scored the Knights' first 13 points and Central Florida used an 11-0 run for a 22-9 lead and stayed on top the rest of the way. UCF led 36-25 at halftime and extended the lead to 14 after intermission before a 13-0 run brought East Carolina within 46-45 on B.J. Tyson's 3-pointer.
The Pirates went scoreless for four minutes before a lone free throw, and UCF sealed it with an 18-1 run and were never threatened. East Carolina's two dunks in the final 73 seconds were its only field goals in the last 9 1/2 minutes.
Shawn Williams scored 17 for the Pirates (10-20) and Tyson scored 14.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|26.4
|Three Point %
|34.1
|66.0
|Free Throw %
|69.4
|+ 2
|Usman Haruna made dunk, assist by Shawn Williams
|3.0
|+ 1
|Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Jackson
|25.0
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by B.J. Tyson
|45.0
|+ 2
|B.J. Tyson made dunk, assist by Shawn Williams
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Shawn Williams
|1:16
|Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Jabari Craig
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|66
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|19-44 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|20-36 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|21
|18
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|25
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-20
|66.9 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|UCF 19-12
|62.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|S. Williams G
|12.2 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
1
|B. Taylor G
|15.5 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|3.2 APG
|39.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Williams G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|B. Taylor G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|43.2
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|39
|17
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/13
|2/5
|5/5
|1
|1
|B. Tyson
|38
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5/13
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|4
|J. Craig
|30
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|A. Jackson
|10
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Fleming
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Williams
|39
|17
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/13
|2/5
|5/5
|1
|1
|B. Tyson
|38
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5/13
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|4
|J. Craig
|30
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|A. Jackson
|10
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Fleming
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|21
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|4
|U. Haruna
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Spasojevic
|27
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Whatley
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Barkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|30
|8
|3
|1
|19
|25
|19/49
|6/14
|8/12
|9
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|32
|17
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|3/8
|1
|2
|A. Davis
|33
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/4
|5/8
|0
|1
|C. DeJesus
|26
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/2
|1/6
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|24
|8
|10
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|6
|D. Mumin
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|32
|17
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|3/8
|1
|2
|A. Davis
|33
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/11
|1/4
|5/8
|0
|1
|C. DeJesus
|26
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/2
|1/6
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|24
|8
|10
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|6
|D. Mumin
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|27
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|26
|2
|4
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|R. Ulvydas
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Douglas
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Laing
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|25
|9
|10
|1
|9
|14
|19/44
|8/18
|20/36
|7
|18
-
PORTST
EWASH63
72
2nd 3:49
-
WYO
NMEX59
66
2nd 8:38 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB23
47
2nd 17:09
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE39
51
2nd 12:10 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH35
42
2nd 15:04 FS1
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV67
68
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
12UNC
24MIAMI82
65
Final
-
BAYLOR
18WVU65
78
Final
-
LATECH
ODU58
62
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON75
74
Final
-
ECU
UCF52
66
Final
-
SC
ARK64
69
Final
-
UAB
WKY70
98
Final