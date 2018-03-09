ECU
UCF

No Text

UCF wards off ECU down the stretch to advance in AAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 17 points and A.J. Davis scored 14 and No. 6-seed Central Florida beat 11th seed East Carolina 66-52 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament first round game Thursday night.

Central Florida (19-12) advances to play No. 3 seed Houston, which had a bye, in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

Taylor and Davis scored the Knights' first 13 points and Central Florida used an 11-0 run for a 22-9 lead and stayed on top the rest of the way. UCF led 36-25 at halftime and extended the lead to 14 after intermission before a 13-0 run brought East Carolina within 46-45 on B.J. Tyson's 3-pointer.

The Pirates went scoreless for four minutes before a lone free throw, and UCF sealed it with an 18-1 run and were never threatened. East Carolina's two dunks in the final 73 seconds were its only field goals in the last 9 1/2 minutes.

Shawn Williams scored 17 for the Pirates (10-20) and Tyson scored 14.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Fleming
A. Davis
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
44.3 Field Goal % 44.0
26.4 Three Point % 34.1
66.0 Free Throw % 69.4
+ 2 Usman Haruna made dunk, assist by Shawn Williams 3.0
+ 1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Jackson 25.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Terrell Allen 32.0
  Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by B.J. Tyson 45.0
+ 2 B.J. Tyson made dunk, assist by Shawn Williams 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Shawn Williams 1:16
  Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Jabari Craig 1:18
Team Stats
Points 52 66
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 19-44 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 20-36 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 21 18
Team 4 3
Assists 8 9
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 25 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
S. Williams G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
B. Taylor G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 10-20 252752
home team logo UCF 19-12 363066
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 10-20 66.9 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo UCF 19-12 62.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
55
S. Williams G 12.2 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.6 APG 40.6 FG%
1
B. Taylor G 15.5 PPG 1.9 RPG 3.2 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
55
S. Williams G 17 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
1
B. Taylor G 17 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.8 FG% 43.2
42.9 3PT FG% 44.4
66.7 FT% 55.6
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
B. Tyson
J. Craig
A. Jackson
I. Fleming
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 39 17 2 6 0 0 4 3 5/13 2/5 5/5 1 1
B. Tyson 38 14 7 1 1 0 6 1 5/13 2/4 2/3 3 4
J. Craig 30 7 8 0 0 1 2 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 6
A. Jackson 10 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
I. Fleming 23 2 0 0 1 0 4 4 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Davis
U. Haruna
D. Spasojevic
J. Whatley
K. Barkley
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
J. Whitley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 21 7 5 0 0 0 1 3 3/7 1/2 0/2 1 4
U. Haruna 8 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Spasojevic 27 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Whatley 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Barkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 30 8 3 1 19 25 19/49 6/14 8/12 9 21
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Davis
C. DeJesus
C. Brown
D. Mumin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 32 17 3 4 0 0 0 2 6/14 2/7 3/8 1 2
A. Davis 33 14 1 1 0 0 2 0 4/11 1/4 5/8 0 1
C. DeJesus 26 9 1 0 1 0 1 3 3/6 2/2 1/6 0 1
C. Brown 24 8 10 1 3 0 3 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 4 6
D. Mumin 7 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Griffin
T. Allen
R. Ulvydas
M. Douglas
N. Laing
C. McSpadden
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 27 9 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/4 2/3 1/2 0 1
T. Allen 26 2 4 1 5 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 3
R. Ulvydas 16 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
M. Douglas 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
N. Laing 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 25 9 10 1 9 14 19/44 8/18 20/36 7 18
