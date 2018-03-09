American Athletic tournament bracket, results, scores, schedule: Cincinnati into semis
No. 1 Cincinnati takes care of business against SMU in the quarterfinals
Top-seeded Cincinnati is into the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament after Kyle Washington scored 15 points and Gary Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday to help the Bearcats beat SMU 61-51 in the quarterfinals. The Bearcats also got 13 points from Cane Broome and rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to move on to the semifinals against the winner of the Tulsa-Memphis game.
No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday
- TV: CBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
- Stream: CBS, WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77
Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51
Game 6: No. 4 Tulsa vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
-
SEC Tournament: Live updates from Day 3
Here's everything you need to stay up to date for the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney
-
Durant made us rethink freshman limits
The future Hall of Famer was the best college hoops player in 2006-07, at a time when he was...
-
Conference tourney brackets, schedule
The American, ACC, Big 12 SEC, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action on Friday
-
Friday's updated top 25 (and 1)
The Blue Devils are No. 4 in Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)
-
Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books; now, he has locked in a pick for the Big 12...
-
North Carolina vs. Duke odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's North Carolina-Duke game 10,000 times