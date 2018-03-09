American Athletic tournament bracket, results, scores, schedule: Cincinnati into semis

Top-seeded Cincinnati is into the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament after Kyle Washington scored 15 points and Gary Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday to help the Bearcats beat SMU 61-51 in the quarterfinals. The Bearcats also got 13 points from Cane Broome and rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to move on to the semifinals against the winner of the Tulsa-Memphis game.

No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.



: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Dates : Thursday-Sunday



: Thursday-Sunday TV : CBS , ESPNU, ESPN2



: , ESPNU, ESPN2 Stream: CBS , WatchESPN

, WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77

Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77

Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51

Game 6: No. 4 Tulsa vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS