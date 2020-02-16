Arizona State vs. California odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven model

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the California Golden Bears will face off Sunday in a Pac-12 clash at 6 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. California is 10-14 overall and 10-4 at home, while ASU is 16-8 overall and 5-3 on the road. This is the first meeting between the teams this season, though Arizona State downed Cal 69-59 last year -- but did not cover the 17-point spread.

Arizona State is 13-11 against the spread this season, while California is 10-14 against the spread. The Sun Devils are favored by five points in the latest California vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any Arizona State vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on California vs. Arizona State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona State vs. Cal:

California vs. Arizona State spread: California +5

California vs. Arizona State over-under: 134 points

California vs. Arizona State money line: California +181, Arizona State -221

What you need to know about California

California lost to Arizona at home by a decisive 68-52 margin Thursday. Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears in scoring with 19 points -- the only Cal player in double digits.

Bradley leads Cal in scoring at 17.7 points per game. The Golden Bears rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.9 on average.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Arizona State prevailed over Stanford 74-69 onThursday. Remy Martin led the Sun Devils with 24 points, and Alonzo Verge added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Martin leads Arizona State at 19.5 points per game. The Sun Devils average 7.8 steals per game, good for 22nd-best in college basketball.

How to make California vs. Arizona State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated California vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. California? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cal vs. Arizona State spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.